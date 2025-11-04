Software Firm Scope Labs Achieves Enterprise Compliance with Focus IT Group's Managed IT Services and Cybersecurity Solutions
Scope Labs Achieves Enterprise Compliance with Focus IT Group — The partnership modernized Scope Labs’ IT environment, delivering a 90% reduction in founder IT workload, 100% mobile endpoint coverage, and support for 4x team growth. Focus IT’s managed services enabled enterprise-level security, compliance, and scalability as Scope Labs expanded its innovative AI software operations.
New York, NY, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Partnership delivers 90% reduction in founder IT involvement and 100% mobile endpoint coverage while supporting 4x team growth.
Focus IT Group (Focus IT), a leading provider of managed IT, services and cybersecurity solutions for legal, financial, design and technology organizations, announced the success of its partnership with Scope Labs, an innovative software development company specializing in AI and building custom applications for startups and growing businesses. The collaboration resulted in a complete modernization of Scope Labs’ IT environment—enhancing security, compliance and scalability as the company expanded from six to 25+ employees.
In a new, recently published case study, Focus IT details how its multi-phased approach helped Scope Labs achieve enterprise-grade infrastructure and meet compliance requirements demanded by larger clients and cyber insurance providers. Key highlights include:
Business impact:
- 90% reduction in founder IT involvement, freeing leadership to focus on innovation and business development 4x team growth supported—from 6 to 25+ employees with scalable infrastructure.
- 100% mobile endpoint coverage with centralized device management.
- Cyber insurance premiums reduced through demonstrated security measures.
- Eliminated IT-related disruptions to core business operations.
- Streamlined onboarding with automated device provisioning.
“Focus IT has been transformational for our business,” said Jason Polan, COO at Scope Labs. “They took us from having minimal professional IT infrastructure to a robust, secure environment that gives us peace of mind and credibility with our clients. The weekly proactive approach means we can focus on what we do best—building great software—while knowing our IT foundation is solid.”
The strengthened IT posture has enabled Scope Labs to confidently pursue opportunities with major brands that demand rigorous security standards. The full case study, "From Zero to Secure: How Focus IT Group Transformed Scope Labs' Technology Environment," is available at www.FocusIT.com.
"Scope Labs faced a challenge we see frequently with fast-growing companies," said David Bensinger, Ph.D., CEO of Focus IT Group. "They needed enterprise-level security without the complexity. By reducing founder IT involvement by 90%, while supporting 4x team growth, we delivered what matters most— giving leadership back their time to drive innovation and business expansion."
About Scope Labs
Scope Labs, based in New York City, is an innovative software development company who uses AI as a tool in building custom applications for startups and growing businesses. Founded by three MIT-trained engineers, Scope Labs provides full-stack product development and digital platform services to growing businesses.
About Focus IT Group
Focus IT Group delivers proactive, people-first managed IT and cybersecurity services to law firms, financial services, design and technology businesses in New York City and across the U.S. The company’s integrated approach—rooted in security, compliance and responsive partnership—helps clients streamline technology, reduce risk and focus on what matters most: their business.
Media Contact:
Sarah Hannah
Director of Marketing
Focus IT Group, @focusitgroup
sarah@focusit.com
Website: www.focusit.com
