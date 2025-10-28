LSU Health Science Center New Orleans Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Platform
San Diego, CA, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- iGrad has partnered with LSU Health Science Center New Orleans to provide its customized, interactive online and mobile student financial wellness platform to over 3,100 university students.
Launching January 2026, LSUHSC New Orleans’s iGrad platform will offer comprehensive, customized, and interactive information on important financial topics, including building and maintaining good credit, budgeting student loan/debt management, and loan calculators.
All students will have complete access to the platform with the goal of fostering an environment of wellness that increases students' awareness of financial literacy. Students will also be able to access information in their own time and at their own pace, with content tailored to their academic level and financial needs.
“At LSUHSC New Orleans, we are excited to partner with iGrad to provide our students with comprehensive financial literacy education, awareness, and essential tools to effectively manage their finances, make informed decisions about student loans, and develop strategic plans for their financial future.” – Anna Daigle, M.Ed., FAAC®, Director of Student Financial Aid
Financial stress remains one of the biggest barriers to student success nationwide. A recent survey found that nearly 80% of students say financial stress negatively affects their mental health, and 59% have considered dropping out of school because of financial concerns.(1) Programs like iGrad aim to reverse these trends by equipping students with practical tools and confidence to manage money, reduce stress, and stay focused on their education.
“Anna's appreciation for the importance of financial empowerment came through in every conversation,” said iGrad Vice President of Business Development Donna Miller. “We are thrilled to be working with LSUHSC-New Orleans, a school clearly committed to supporting their students.”
Using proprietary algorithms, iGrad personalizes financial education to each user’s needs and includes:
Tools, quizzes, videos, articles, and an extensive library of multimedia content.
A student loan tracking tool that aggregates loan balances and estimates monthly payments to help students prepare for repayment.
Interactive content on key topics such as credit, budgeting, and long-term planning.
“We selected iGrad because it offers comprehensive financial literacy resources tailored to the diverse needs of our student population including undergraduate, graduate, and professional students. We wanted a platform that could support all students, regardless of academic level or financial background. iGrad meets that need with personalized content, interactive tools, and a unique feature that recommends resources based on a short student assessment.” – Anna Daigle, M.Ed., FAAC®, Director of Student Financial Aid
iGrad is currently used by public and private colleges and universities of all sizes, including Wake Forest University, University of North Georgia, Emerson College and Cleveland State University.
About iGrad
iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that provides artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 2.7 million students at 600 colleges and universities, over 20,000 employers and over 300 financial institutions.
iGrad’s Your Money Personality® was recently recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron’s Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad recently received the 2022 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform.
For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org.
(1.) Ellucian. “The Student Voice Report: How Financial Aid Impacts U.S. Higher Education Enrollment and Retention. Annual Report | 2024 Edition”
