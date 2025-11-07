ODC and NVIDIA Launch All-American AI-RAN Stack, Enabling AI-Native 5G Today and Accelerating the Path to 6G
Software-Defined Architecture Delivers Breakthrough Performance Gains, Unlocking Distributed AI Inference at the Forward Edge and Powering AI for the Physical World.
Open RAN Development Company (ODC), a Cerberus Capital Management portfolio company, today announced the successful integration of its AI-native RAN software with the NVIDIA AI Aerial platform. This milestone delivers a production-ready, All-American AI-RAN stack that achieves an unprecedented leap in performance, establishing a new benchmark for wireless networks and creating a powerful, distributed AI inference engine at the network Forward Edge.
ODC will demonstrate its fully integrated, revolutionary software-defined 5G AI-RAN solution at the NVIDIA GTC DC conference from October 27–29, ahead of the product’s market launch in 2026.
A New Benchmark for RAN Performance
By leveraging the NVIDIA Aerial platform, which includes the Grace Hopper Superchip and CUDA-accelerated libraries, ODC’s AI-native software stack has achieved breakthrough performance gains compared to traditional CPU-based vRAN architectures. These results establish a new industry benchmark for performance, proving the transformative value of a GPU-accelerated RAN architecture.
Key performance achievements include:
380x faster Massive MIMO L2 processing
40x faster L1 signal processing
7x increase in cell capacity
3.5x higher power efficiency per cell
These “x-factor” improvements are a direct result of an AI-native architecture that offloads the most compute-intensive functions to the GPU, revolutionizing the efficiency and capability of the wireless network.
Unlocking AI Inference at the Forward Edge
Beyond creating a superior RAN, this collaboration transforms the network into a massively distributed AI engine for inference workloads. The dramatic performance gains and low latency of the AI-RAN architecture are essential for both the existing and next wave of artificial intelligence: “AI for the Physical World.” For the first time, operators can deploy 6G-ready applications for general AI inference applications, and critically, that require real-time sensing, analysis, and action directly from their network infrastructure.
“This milestone marks a defining step toward realizing AI-native wireless infrastructure,” said Dr. Shaygan Kheradpir, Chairman of ODC. “Our AI-RAN platform is not just about a faster more efficient network; it’s about creating an intelligent, city-scale compute fabric for all types of AI inference. This enables operators to move beyond basic connectivity and enter the very large high-value market of delivering real-time intelligent applications for everything from enterprise AI to autonomous systems and public safety.”
The Power of a Software-Defined Architecture
The record-speed, end-to-end integration—from ODC’s L2/L3 software to NVIDIA’s L1, a commercial 5G Core, and commercial devices—is a hallmark of a truly software-defined system. This architecture brings the agility of the cloud industry to the telecom world, closing the gap between prototype and production from years to days. New features and AI capabilities can be deployed and upgraded continuously, even after the network is live.
Srinivas Gudladana, CEO of ODC, added: “AI-RAN represents a fundamental evolution in how networks operate. Our architecture provides the flexibility to run workloads on the optimal compute resource, whether CPU or GPU. By building on the NVIDIA AI Aerial framework and leveraging the power of CUDA, we are not just accelerating the RAN; we are giving developers the tools to create a new generation of AI-driven applications that deliver unprecedented agility and performance for operators.”
From Lab to Live Deployment
The integrated AI-RAN solution has achieved full production maturity and is ready for real-world deployment in both private and public networks. Initial AI-driven use cases, such as spectrum sensing and object detection and tracking, are already in live operation on the platform, underscoring the readiness of ODC’s AI-RAN for next-generation operational networks.
This milestone marks ODC’s transition from research to commercial reality, providing operators and ecosystem partners with an open, GPU-powered foundation to accelerate the evolution of AI-Native 5G and 6G.
For a deeper technical overview, please click here.
About ODC
ODC is a technology innovator delivering AI-native, software-defined RAN solutions optimized for heterogeneous compute environments. ODC’s platform enables operators to accelerate AI-RAN adoption, transform their networks into distributed AI inference platforms, and unlock new revenue streams for the era of “AI for the Physical World.” Learn more at www.orandevco.com.
Media Contact:
Srinivas Gudladana
vas.gudladana@orandevco.com
