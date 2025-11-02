Ameripath USA Announces Strategic Partnership with Recovery Resolutions to Expand Access to Addiction Recovery Homes

Ameripath USA has partnered with Recovery Resolutions LLC to expand access to high-quality Addiction Recovery Homes nationwide. Combining Ameripath’s real estate expertise with Recovery Resolutions’ proven 95% success model, the partnership will create safe, structured, and supportive housing for individuals rebuilding their lives—setting a new standard for effective, results-driven recovery housing across the U.S.