Ameripath USA Announces Strategic Partnership with Recovery Resolutions to Expand Access to Addiction Recovery Homes
Ameripath USA has partnered with Recovery Resolutions LLC to expand access to high-quality Addiction Recovery Homes nationwide. Combining Ameripath’s real estate expertise with Recovery Resolutions’ proven 95% success model, the partnership will create safe, structured, and supportive housing for individuals rebuilding their lives—setting a new standard for effective, results-driven recovery housing across the U.S.
Drexel Hill, PA, November 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ameripath USA, a national leader in seller-financed real estate investments and innovative housing solutions for underserved communities, is proud to announce its partnership with Recovery Resolutions LLC, a proven provider of Addiction Recovery Homes and co-living management services nationwide.
Founded by Joshua Dirscherl, Recovery Resolutions brings over a decade of experience establishing and overseeing more than one hundred successful addiction recovery and co-living homes across the country. The company specializes in identifying prime properties, renovating them into supportive recovery environments, and managing daily operations to create safe, structured, and empowering communities that foster lasting healing and accountability.
The Recovery Resolutions model has demonstrated a 95% success rate among residents who remain in the program, with a “stick rate” — the percentage of individuals who successfully stay through the recovery program — that is twice that of traditional sober living homes. This success is a direct result of the hands-on leadership and innovative systems developed by Founder Joshua Dirscherl, who continues to drive the organization’s mission of building sustainable, results-based recovery housing.
Through this partnership, Ameripath USA and Recovery Resolutions will combine their complementary strengths — Ameripath USA’s expertise in property acquisition and development and Recovery Resolutions’ operational excellence in addiction recovery home management — to expand access to high-quality, affordable Addiction Recovery Homes across the United States.
“Our mission has always been to provide housing solutions for those in need,” said Michael Kearse, CEO of Ameripath USA. “Partnering with Recovery Resolutions allows us to extend that mission into an area where stable, supportive housing is often the difference between relapse and recovery. Together, we’re creating safe, structured homes where individuals can truly rebuild their lives.”
“At Recovery Resolutions, we believe that recovery starts with the right environment,” said Joshua Dirscherl, Founder and CEO of Recovery Resolutions LLC. “Our model is built on structure, community, and accountability — and our results show it works. Partnering with Ameripath USA allows us to expand this proven approach and help more people experience real, lasting recovery.”
This collaboration represents a shared commitment to addressing the urgent need for quality addiction recovery housing across the nation. Together, Ameripath USA and Recovery Resolutions will deliver scalable, sustainable housing that provides dignity, structure, and opportunity for those on the path to healing.
About Ameripath USA
Ameripath USA is dedicated to expanding homeownership and housing opportunities for individuals and families often overlooked by traditional banking systems. Through innovative seller-financing models and partnerships, Ameripath USA creates sustainable pathways to housing stability and ownership.
About Recovery Resolutions LLC
Recovery Resolutions offers consulting, construction, and management services for Addiction Recovery Homes and co-living environments nationwide. With a track record of over 100 homes launched and maintained at exceptional success rates, Recovery Resolutions is setting a new standard for what recovery housing can be — structured, supportive, and results-driven.
Founded by Joshua Dirscherl, Recovery Resolutions brings over a decade of experience establishing and overseeing more than one hundred successful addiction recovery and co-living homes across the country. The company specializes in identifying prime properties, renovating them into supportive recovery environments, and managing daily operations to create safe, structured, and empowering communities that foster lasting healing and accountability.
The Recovery Resolutions model has demonstrated a 95% success rate among residents who remain in the program, with a “stick rate” — the percentage of individuals who successfully stay through the recovery program — that is twice that of traditional sober living homes. This success is a direct result of the hands-on leadership and innovative systems developed by Founder Joshua Dirscherl, who continues to drive the organization’s mission of building sustainable, results-based recovery housing.
Through this partnership, Ameripath USA and Recovery Resolutions will combine their complementary strengths — Ameripath USA’s expertise in property acquisition and development and Recovery Resolutions’ operational excellence in addiction recovery home management — to expand access to high-quality, affordable Addiction Recovery Homes across the United States.
“Our mission has always been to provide housing solutions for those in need,” said Michael Kearse, CEO of Ameripath USA. “Partnering with Recovery Resolutions allows us to extend that mission into an area where stable, supportive housing is often the difference between relapse and recovery. Together, we’re creating safe, structured homes where individuals can truly rebuild their lives.”
“At Recovery Resolutions, we believe that recovery starts with the right environment,” said Joshua Dirscherl, Founder and CEO of Recovery Resolutions LLC. “Our model is built on structure, community, and accountability — and our results show it works. Partnering with Ameripath USA allows us to expand this proven approach and help more people experience real, lasting recovery.”
This collaboration represents a shared commitment to addressing the urgent need for quality addiction recovery housing across the nation. Together, Ameripath USA and Recovery Resolutions will deliver scalable, sustainable housing that provides dignity, structure, and opportunity for those on the path to healing.
About Ameripath USA
Ameripath USA is dedicated to expanding homeownership and housing opportunities for individuals and families often overlooked by traditional banking systems. Through innovative seller-financing models and partnerships, Ameripath USA creates sustainable pathways to housing stability and ownership.
About Recovery Resolutions LLC
Recovery Resolutions offers consulting, construction, and management services for Addiction Recovery Homes and co-living environments nationwide. With a track record of over 100 homes launched and maintained at exceptional success rates, Recovery Resolutions is setting a new standard for what recovery housing can be — structured, supportive, and results-driven.
Contact
Ameripath USAContact
Ryan Madigan
877-905-4862
www.ameripathusa.com
Ryan Madigan
877-905-4862
www.ameripathusa.com
Multimedia
Categories