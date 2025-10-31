Ales for ALS Reaches 300+ Breweries in 2025 — Limited Spots Still Open to Join This Year
Ales for ALS™ announced today that more than 300 breweries across the United States and around the world have joined the 2025 program—poised to make this year one of the largest in the initiative’s 12-year history. Limited hop allocations remain available, and interested breweries are encouraged to enroll soon to secure one of the final shipments for the year.
Watertown, MA, October 31, 2025 -- Ales for ALS™ announced today that more than 300 breweries across the United States and around the world have joined the 2025 program—poised to make this year one of the largest in the initiative's 12-year history. Limited hop allocations remain available, and interested breweries are encouraged to enroll soon to secure one of the final shipments for the year.
Each year, participating breweries receive a unique blend of free Yakima Chief Hops to brew a special beer that raises funds and awareness for ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) — the world’s foremost nonprofit biotech dedicated solely to discovering and inventing effective treatments for ALS.
Since its launch in 2013, Ales for ALS has raised over $10 million to support ALS research at ALS TDI, uniting brewers and beer lovers worldwide in the fight against ALS.
“Ales for ALS is proof of what the craft beer community can accomplish when it comes together for a cause,” said Mike Shannon, National Program Director at Ales for ALS. “Every pint brewed helps advance ALS research — and we’re thrilled to see a record number of breweries taking part in 2025.”
Breweries that enroll by December 1st can still participate in the 2025 program and receive the exclusive Yakima Chief Hops blend. Hops can be ordered now and used to brew their Ales for ALS beer in 2026, providing flexibility in planning while securing a place in this year’s initiative.
Participating breweries receive:
· Free access to the 2025 Ales for ALS hop blend from Yakima Chief Hops.
· National and international recognition through Ales for ALS promotions and brewery listings.
· The opportunity to support groundbreaking ALS research at ALS TDI through beer sales and community engagement.
Brewers can request their hops and sign up now by visiting alesforals.com/brew-beer.
About Ales for ALS
Ales for ALS is a global fundraising program that supports research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI). Each year, participating breweries receive a unique hop blend to brew a beer that raises funds for ALS research. To date, the program has raised more than $10 million to accelerate the discovery and development of effective treatments for ALS. Learn more at www.alesforals.com.
About Ales for ALS
Contact
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
