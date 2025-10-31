Best-Selling Author Zak Martin to Launch International Intuition Training Centre in Granada

Internationally acclaimed author and advisor Zak Martin has announced the launch of a groundbreaking new Intuition Training Centre in Granada, Spain, opening in 2026. It will be home to his flagship program SuperINTUITION, designed for global reach and soon available online and through partner centres worldwide. Martin will offer courses, workshops, and mentoring to develop intuition, boost creativity, improve decision-making, and strengthen personal and professional relationships.