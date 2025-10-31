Best-Selling Author Zak Martin to Launch International Intuition Training Centre in Granada
Granada, Spain, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Internationally acclaimed author and advisor Zak Martin has announced the launch of a groundbreaking new training centre in Granada, Spain, dedicated to helping individuals unlock and harness their intuitive and extrasensory abilities. Scheduled to open in early 2026, the centre will serve as the headquarters for Martin’s flagship program, SuperINTUITION — an advanced system for developing practical intuition and higher awareness.
Through SuperINTUITION, participants will learn to access and refine their intuitive intelligence to make better decisions, enhance communication, boost creativity, build stronger relationships, and achieve greater success in both personal and professional life.
While the first centre will open in Granada, the program is designed for global reach. SuperINTUITION will soon be made available online and through partner centres in other countries, allowing individuals worldwide to benefit from Martin’s pioneering methods.
Martin is best known as the author of the worldwide best-selling How to Develop Your ESP (HarperCollins), which has sold more than two million copies across multiple languages, and Quantum Perception, an acclaimed exploration of consciousness and the science of extrasensory phenomena. His work has introduced millions of readers to the practical applications of intuitive and extrasensory development.
“Intuition is not a mystery—it’s a natural faculty we all possess,” said Martin. “When we learn to recognize and develop these inner signals, we gain access to a deeper intelligence that can transform how we make choices, create, and connect with others.”
The Granada centre will offer immersive courses, workshops, and personalized mentoring under Martin’s direct supervision. Combining scientific insight with practical training, it will be the first centre of its kind in Europe devoted exclusively to systematic intuitive development — and the launchpad for an international movement bringing intuitive education into the mainstream.
About Zak Martin
Zak Martin is an internationally recognized author, advisor, and pioneer in the field of intuitive and extrasensory development. His influential works — including Quantum Perception and How to Develop Your ESP (HarperCollins) — have been translated into more than twenty languages and reached millions of readers worldwide. A leading voice in the New Age and consciousness studies movements, Martin’s work bridges science and spirituality, offering practical insights into the power of intuition and human potential.
Beyond his writing, Martin has conducted public demonstrations of extrasensory perception, advised international police forces, and guided clients from business and the arts in unlocking their intuitive awareness. Based in Spain, he also leads a holistic network dedicated to advancing health, awareness, and personal transformation.
