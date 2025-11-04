Gallion Health Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection
HITRUST Certification validates Gallion Health is meeting rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance.
Baltimore, MD, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gallion Health, a leading provider of digital bill-only implant management and analytics, today announced its Gallion Health residing at Azure system has earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.
The HITRUST Certification demonstrates that Gallion Health has met requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.
Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST’s Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.
“As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance,” said Jeffrey S. Sopko, President & CEO at Gallion Health. “Achieving HITRUST Certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of those we serve.”
“Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates Gallion Health’s commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process,” said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. “This achievement reflects the organization’s proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust.”
About Gallion Health
Gallion is an end-to-end digital platform that streamlines the bill-only implant process, eliminating manual tasks, enhancing accuracy, and improving compliance across healthcare systems.
Our platform integrates seamlessly with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, providing real-time, clinically-integrated solutions that optimize supply chain and billing workflows.
Gallion Health Media Contact:
Jeffrey S. Sopko
jeff.sopko@gallionhealth.com
Gallion Health
