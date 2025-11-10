Centrix Wins 2025 Sparks Play Strategy Toy & Game Award: a Revolutionary 3D Board Game That Spins Strategy in a Whole New Dimension

Analog Game Studios announces that its innovative 3D strategy game, Centrix, has won the 2025 Sparks Play Strategy Toy & Game Award. Featuring a unique seven-level rotational game board levels, Centrix redefines classic board gameplay with its blend of puzzle-solving and strategy. Designed for 2–6 players, Centrix challenges players to think in three dimensions and race their pawns to the top.