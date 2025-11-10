Centrix Wins 2025 Sparks Play Strategy Toy & Game Award: a Revolutionary 3D Board Game That Spins Strategy in a Whole New Dimension
Analog Game Studios announces that its innovative 3D strategy game, Centrix, has won the 2025 Sparks Play Strategy Toy & Game Award. Featuring a unique seven-level rotational game board levels, Centrix redefines classic board gameplay with its blend of puzzle-solving and strategy. Designed for 2–6 players, Centrix challenges players to think in three dimensions and race their pawns to the top.
Toronto, Canada, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Analog Game Studios is proud to announce that Centrix, a uniquely structured three-dimensional strategy board game designed and developed in Canada, has been awarded the 2025 Sparks Play Strategy Toy & Game Award. (https://sparksplay.org/product/centrix/) The honor recognizes innovation in gameplay design and originality in the tabletop gaming industry.
Centrix stands out for its multi-level circular board, composed of seven terraced layers — six of which rotate independently. Players move pawns upward across these rotating rings using combinations of three cards drawn each turn, determining how to best optimize movement and rotation to reach the topmost level. The result is a game that blends strategic thinking with dynamic spatial movement, offering a fresh take on modern board game design.
“Centrix challenges players to think in three dimensions,” said Richard MacRae, co-designer of Centrix and President of Analog Game Studios. “The game rewards clever planning and spatial reasoning — each move is a puzzle, and every rotation changes the landscape. We’re thrilled to see it recognized by Sparks Play for its originality and design innovation.”
Developed collaboratively by Richard MacRae and Corey Myckan, Centrix represents a commitment to creating visually engaging and intellectually stimulating games for players of all ages. The game supports 2–6 players and has quickly gained attention for its distinctive structure and elegant combination of chance and strategy.
The Sparks Play Awards celebrate excellence and creativity in toys and games that inspire play, problem-solving, and connection. The 2025 awards highlight titles that exemplify innovation and quality in the global toy and game market.
Centrix is available now through select retailers and distributors across Canada and internationally.
For more information about Centrix or other titles from Analog Game Studios, visit www.analoggamestudios.com
About Analog Game Studios
Based in Toronto, Analog Game Studios publishes original tabletop games that are fun, visually striking, and easy to learn — with titles spanning family, party, and strategy genres. The studio’s growing catalogue now includes ten unique games, all united by a passion for elegant design and creative play.
Centrix stands out for its multi-level circular board, composed of seven terraced layers — six of which rotate independently. Players move pawns upward across these rotating rings using combinations of three cards drawn each turn, determining how to best optimize movement and rotation to reach the topmost level. The result is a game that blends strategic thinking with dynamic spatial movement, offering a fresh take on modern board game design.
“Centrix challenges players to think in three dimensions,” said Richard MacRae, co-designer of Centrix and President of Analog Game Studios. “The game rewards clever planning and spatial reasoning — each move is a puzzle, and every rotation changes the landscape. We’re thrilled to see it recognized by Sparks Play for its originality and design innovation.”
Developed collaboratively by Richard MacRae and Corey Myckan, Centrix represents a commitment to creating visually engaging and intellectually stimulating games for players of all ages. The game supports 2–6 players and has quickly gained attention for its distinctive structure and elegant combination of chance and strategy.
The Sparks Play Awards celebrate excellence and creativity in toys and games that inspire play, problem-solving, and connection. The 2025 awards highlight titles that exemplify innovation and quality in the global toy and game market.
Centrix is available now through select retailers and distributors across Canada and internationally.
For more information about Centrix or other titles from Analog Game Studios, visit www.analoggamestudios.com
About Analog Game Studios
Based in Toronto, Analog Game Studios publishes original tabletop games that are fun, visually striking, and easy to learn — with titles spanning family, party, and strategy genres. The studio’s growing catalogue now includes ten unique games, all united by a passion for elegant design and creative play.
Contact
Analog Game StudiosContact
Richard MacRae
416-821-8289
analoggamestudios.com
Richard MacRae
416-821-8289
analoggamestudios.com
Categories