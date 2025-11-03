Tuff Coat® Introduces Tuff Court™ - a Next-Gen Sports Court Recreational Coating
Tuff Coat proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Tuff Court — a high-performance textured non-skid coating engineered specifically for asphalt and concrete recreational courts. Designed for superior durability and ease of application, Tuff Court is ideal for high-traffic sports environments including tennis, pickleball, basketball, volleyball courts, as well as skate parks.
Greensboro, NC, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tuff Coat, a brand of Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc. proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Tuff Court — a high-performance textured non-skid coating engineered specifically for asphalt and concrete recreational courts. Designed for superior durability and ease of application, Tuff Court is ideal for high-traffic sports environments including tennis, pickleball, basketball, volleyball courts, as well as skate parks.
This one-coat, all-weather sport coating is formulated to rejuvenate aging or worn surfaces with minimal downtime. Whether applied on new installations or used to refresh existing courts, Tuff Court delivers professional-grade results that enhance both appearance and long-term performance.
“Our goal with Tuff Court was to create a product that combines long-lasting protection with simplicity,” said Gary Ferguson, Vice President of Sales – Aquatics & Parks. “Recreational facilities, schools, and municipalities can now extend the life of their courts without the cost and complexity of a complete overhaul.”
Tuff Court is available in Red, Court Green, Blue, and Light Blue in five-gallon pails, and White in single-gallon packaging.
About Tuff Coat:
Tuff Coat is a leading manufacturer of textured non-skid coatings trusted in aquatic, park, and recreation environments. Known for its durability, safety, and ease of use, Tuff Coat continues to innovate coatings that enhance outdoor spaces and protect recreational assets for years to come.
Availability: Tuff Court™ will be available December 2025. Pre-orders are now being accepted through MRT Customer Service.
This one-coat, all-weather sport coating is formulated to rejuvenate aging or worn surfaces with minimal downtime. Whether applied on new installations or used to refresh existing courts, Tuff Court delivers professional-grade results that enhance both appearance and long-term performance.
“Our goal with Tuff Court was to create a product that combines long-lasting protection with simplicity,” said Gary Ferguson, Vice President of Sales – Aquatics & Parks. “Recreational facilities, schools, and municipalities can now extend the life of their courts without the cost and complexity of a complete overhaul.”
Tuff Court is available in Red, Court Green, Blue, and Light Blue in five-gallon pails, and White in single-gallon packaging.
About Tuff Coat:
Tuff Coat is a leading manufacturer of textured non-skid coatings trusted in aquatic, park, and recreation environments. Known for its durability, safety, and ease of use, Tuff Coat continues to innovate coatings that enhance outdoor spaces and protect recreational assets for years to come.
Availability: Tuff Court™ will be available December 2025. Pre-orders are now being accepted through MRT Customer Service.
Contact
Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc.Contact
Tom Maellaro
973-461-9167
mrtproducts.com
Tom Maellaro
973-461-9167
mrtproducts.com
Multimedia
Categories