Ohh My Brand Co-Founders Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi Release New Ebook on Personal Branding
Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi launch “Become Someone from No One,” an eBook guiding students, professionals, and entrepreneurs on building personal brands, improving visibility, and communicating value through structured self-positioning.
New York, NY, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ohh My Brand co-founders Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi have announced the release of their latest eBook, “Become Someone from No One.” The publication addresses a recurring challenge in modern professional life how individuals, regardless of their field or level of experience, can create and maintain a distinct personal identity in an information-heavy world.
The eBook focuses on the practical side of personal branding. They have both trained and guided clients with their another company Blushush.
It introduces a framework that helps readers identify their strengths, communicate their purpose, and establish a consistent digital presence. The authors describe a step-by-step process to move from being unseen to being recognized for expertise, consistency, and contribution.
About the eBook
“Become Someone from No One” is structured around a simple concept: visibility built through self-awareness and communication. It explains how individuals across different professions can develop credibility and presence using existing platforms and skills. The book uses real-world examples and short assignments designed to help readers evaluate their current identity and define their next steps.
Each section of the eBook breaks down one stage of personal growth:
Foundation: Understanding who you are and what you represent
Positioning: Identifying how to communicate value effectively
Consistency: Maintaining long-term visibility through authentic actions
Connection: Engaging meaningfully with audiences and networks
Relevance Across Professions
The eBook’s framework is adaptable for a wide range of readers:
Students can learn how to build a personal profile before entering the workforce.
Freelancers and coaches can use the guidance to structure their messaging and attract relevant clients.
Consultants and HR professionals can apply the ideas to build trust and professional reputation.
Entrepreneurs can find ways to align their business visibility with their personal story.
“Many people want to be known for what they do, but they don’t have a process to start,” said Bhavik Sarkhedi, Co-founder of Ohh My Brand. “This eBook provides that process in a format that anyone, student, employee, or founder can follow.”
“The intention was to build a tool, not a theory,” added Sahil Gandhi, also known as Brand Professor. “We wanted readers to apply these ideas in real time and see measurable changes in how they are perceived and remembered.”
About the Authors
Bhavik Sarkhedi has authored several books and works in brand communication and storytelling. Sahil Gandhi, known in professional circles as Brand Professor, focuses on brand positioning and strategic visibility.
Together, through Ohh My Brand, they have worked with professionals and organizations to help them present their work, values, and identity with clarity and purpose.
Contact
Bhavik Sarkhedi
Bhavik Sarkhedi
963-867-9777
www.ohhmybrand.com
