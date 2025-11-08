ChargeSmart EV® Opens New DC Fast Charging Hub at Home2 Suites Queensbury
ChargeSmart EV® announces the opening of a new DC Fast Charging Hub at Home2 Suites Queensbury. The site features four DC fast chargers with eight plugs delivering up to 320 kW. A ribbon cutting will be held on November 13 at 2 PM, with free charging for two hours.
Queensbury, NY, November 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ChargeSmart EV Opens 8-Plug DC Fast Charging Hub in Queensbury Ribbon cutting Thursday, Nov. 13 at 2:00 PM; event includes giveaways, merch, coffee, and free charging for 2 hours
ChargeSmart EV® today announced the opening of a new DC high-power (Level 3) fast-charging site at Home2 Suites Queensbury (524 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804). The location features four DC fast-charging stations with eight plugs, each capable of delivering up to 320 kW of power—providing drivers with some of the fastest charging available in the region.
Strategically positioned just off Aviation Road near Interstate 87, the site addresses a critical need for high-power charging infrastructure along this major travel corridor, enabling drivers to recharge quickly during longer trips.
The $600,000 project received support through National Grid’s EV Make-Ready Program, which helps reduce the cost of new charging infrastructure across New York State.
“We’re proud to bring fast, reliable charging to Queensbury,” said Christian Spenziero, Co-Founder of ChargeSmart EV®. “Positioned right off a major highway, this location gives travelers exactly what they need—up to 320 kW of power to charge quickly and get back on the road. This site is a key piece of our growing network designed to support communities, partners, and the future of clean transportation. We’re thankful to Home2 Suites and the Town of Queensbury for helping make it happen.”
Development of the site was completed in partnership with Brownell Electric, a longtime collaborator on ChargeSmart EV projects across New York State.
“Brownell Electric takes great pride in our workmanship and the partnership we have developed with ChargeSmart EV.”
“National Grid supports a variety of energy initiatives across New York State to help diversify energy sources and ensure a sustainable energy network. Electric vehicles are a big part of these efforts, and we are proud to support ChargeSmart EV’s expansion in Queensbury,” said National Grid Regional Director Kimberly Ireland. “These eight DC fast-charging plugs are a major step in building the infrastructure needed to power New York’s clean-transportation future. Our EV Make-Ready Program helps reduce upfront costs for developers, bringing reliable charging to the region.”
The Town of Queensbury welcomed the addition, highlighting its alignment with local sustainability goals and growing EV adoption.
“We look forward to the future of electric cars in the Town of Queensbury. Queensbury electric car owners welcome ChargeSmart EV to the town!” said John Strough, Town Supervisor, Town of Queensbury.
The Queensbury installation advances ChargeSmart EV’s mission to build a trusted, connected network that provides a seamless experience for EV drivers. Stations are listed in the ChargeSmart EV® app, and contactless payment options are supported on-site.
Ribbon Cutting & Community Event
When: Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 2:00 PM
Where: Home2 Suites Queensbury, 524 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804
Program: Brief remarks, ribbon cutting with Town Supervisor John Strough, media availability, and live charger demos
Special Offer: Free charging for all attendees for 2 hours (2:00 PM – 4:00 PM)
Amenities: Giveaways, ChargeSmart EV® merch, and complimentary coffee
Site Highlights
4 DC fast chargers / 8 plugs
Up to 320 kW peak power for rapid charging sessions*
Convenient access at Home2 Suites Queensbury, directly off a major highway
Find stations with the ChargeSmart EV® app; compatible contactless payments available
This new location strengthens ChargeSmart EV’s growing network and demonstrates its commitment to expanding reliable charging infrastructure across New York and beyond.
For more information about ChargeSmart EV® and to locate charging stations, visit chargesmartev.com or download the ChargeSmart EV® app.
About ChargeSmart EV®
ChargeSmart EV® builds and operates a connected network of reliable EV charging stations for drivers, businesses, and communities. From site design and permitting to installation and operations, we deliver dependable charging that keeps people moving.
* Actual charging speeds vary by vehicle capability, state of charge, and site conditions.
Media Contact:
Nate Schaller, Marketing Director, ChargeSmart EV®
nate@chargesmartev.com
(716) 262-7150
