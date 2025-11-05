Tenisha M. Bullock Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tyler, TX, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tenisha M. Bullock of Tyler, Texas, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of transportation. Bullock will be featured in the winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Tenisha M. Bullock
Tenisha M. Bullock is a multifaceted professional whose expertise spans transportation, art, and publishing. As the owner of a small transportation business, she supplies Louisiana and Texas communities with delivery services, and oversees daily transportation and logistics operations. In addition, Bullock is an accomplished urban culture artist.
Her artwork has been exhibited internationally, including on Artboxy in Germany and Switzerland, and has been featured in publications such as Canvas Rebel, Visionary Art Collective, Contemporary Art Curator Magazine, Artist Closeup, and Bold Journey. She is also recognized for her murals and paintings of city signs and recreational parks. Bullock’s creative talents extend to writing as well. She is the author of several books, including “The Adventures of Lily and the Magic Seed,” “It Is Not How You Start This Race,” “Holy, Hot Mess.,” and her upcoming trilogy for Halloween, “Goosey Bump Collection.”
In addition, Bullock creates comic strips for a local newspaper in Bogalusa, Louisiana, bringing laughter and joy to the readership.
Active in her community, Bullock has dedicated five years as a Big Sister, supporting children and the elderly. For three consecutive years, she has helped one hundred parents each year with school supplies to prepare children for the first day of school. Over the past four years, Bullock has visited nursing homes and homeless shelters every other holiday, delivering food and gift baskets to spread joy throughout the seasons. She is committed to serving as a positive role model for young women and inspiring others through willpower, determination, and faith. Bullock’s mission is to show that all things are possible if you believe.
Tenisha is currently pursuing a B.S. in psychology clinical counseling at Colorado Christian University. Previously, she graduated with honors from Southern University (2021) and LSU Shreveport (2023), and ranked in the top five at Diesel Driving Academy (2022). Her recent projects and affiliations include Sno Glow ArtSpace (2023), the SARC Bus Byway City Sign in Belcher and Sarepta, Louisiana (2024), NWLA Culturalyst (2024), and Barbizon (2025).
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Tenisha M. Bullock
Tenisha M. Bullock is a multifaceted professional whose expertise spans transportation, art, and publishing. As the owner of a small transportation business, she supplies Louisiana and Texas communities with delivery services, and oversees daily transportation and logistics operations. In addition, Bullock is an accomplished urban culture artist.
Her artwork has been exhibited internationally, including on Artboxy in Germany and Switzerland, and has been featured in publications such as Canvas Rebel, Visionary Art Collective, Contemporary Art Curator Magazine, Artist Closeup, and Bold Journey. She is also recognized for her murals and paintings of city signs and recreational parks. Bullock’s creative talents extend to writing as well. She is the author of several books, including “The Adventures of Lily and the Magic Seed,” “It Is Not How You Start This Race,” “Holy, Hot Mess.,” and her upcoming trilogy for Halloween, “Goosey Bump Collection.”
In addition, Bullock creates comic strips for a local newspaper in Bogalusa, Louisiana, bringing laughter and joy to the readership.
Active in her community, Bullock has dedicated five years as a Big Sister, supporting children and the elderly. For three consecutive years, she has helped one hundred parents each year with school supplies to prepare children for the first day of school. Over the past four years, Bullock has visited nursing homes and homeless shelters every other holiday, delivering food and gift baskets to spread joy throughout the seasons. She is committed to serving as a positive role model for young women and inspiring others through willpower, determination, and faith. Bullock’s mission is to show that all things are possible if you believe.
Tenisha is currently pursuing a B.S. in psychology clinical counseling at Colorado Christian University. Previously, she graduated with honors from Southern University (2021) and LSU Shreveport (2023), and ranked in the top five at Diesel Driving Academy (2022). Her recent projects and affiliations include Sno Glow ArtSpace (2023), the SARC Bus Byway City Sign in Belcher and Sarepta, Louisiana (2024), NWLA Culturalyst (2024), and Barbizon (2025).
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories