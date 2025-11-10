BILT Hires New Chief Technology Officer to Innovate for Scale New CTO Brings Decades of Experience in 3D, Spatial Computing and AI
BILT Incorporated has appointed Mitch Dawson as Chief Technology Officer to advance innovation and scalability across its 3D Intelligent Instructions platform. With deep expertise in AI, spatial computing, and 3D visualization from roles at Physna, Zillow, and Microsoft, Dawson will lead technology and product strategy as BILT expands commercial and government operations with enhanced cybersecurity and AI capabilities.
Grapevine, TX, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BILT Incorporated, creators of the 3D Intelligent Instructions platform, announced today that new Chief Technology Officer Mitch Dawson will oversee BILT’s full technology and product vision, driving innovation from AI and spatial computing to platform architecture and user experience. The move comes as the company expands its commercial and government operations with heightened cyber security requirements.
“This is a transformative moment for BILT,” said Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. “Mitch brings the technical depth and leadership experience critical to accelerating our AI strategy. He will help shape the next generation of intelligent instruction, where every interaction improves performance, safety, and speed.”
“We’re reimagining instructions as intelligent, interactive experiences that engender confidence and efficiency,” says Dawson. “Through ‘Instructions as a Service,’ our AI‑driven platform transforms complex processes into scalable, compliant, and reusable digital assets—making instructions not only adaptive for end‑users, but also efficient to produce, maintain, and deploy across industries.”
Dawson brings nearly two decades of engineering and product leadership experience in AI, spatial computing, and 3D visualization. Before joining BILT, he served as vice president of engineering at Physna, where he led 3D search and AI teams across enterprise, defense, and industrial applications. He was director of engineering at Zillow, where he helped develop and scale the 3D Home platform that integrated augmented reality and machine learning for real estate visualization. Dawson worked at Microsoft for more than a decade where he led cross-platform engineering teams focused on OneDrive and consumer app experiences.
Dawson’s appointment will accelerate development of AI features and machine learning integrations that enable customer success in manufacturing, defense, and field service. His addition supports BILT’s long-term growth strategy and vision to redefine how people learn and work.
About BILT:
BILT provides 3D Intelligent Instructions, creating and delivering interactive content for iOS and Android, and turnkey guided work instructions for visionOS on Apple Vision Pro. The award-winning platform revolutionizes the DIY experience as well as professional training and operational enablement. BILT is accessible, sustainable, and efficient.
Juliette Qureshi
703-554-3020
www.biltapp.com
