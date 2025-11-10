BILT Hires New Chief Technology Officer to Innovate for Scale New CTO Brings Decades of Experience in 3D, Spatial Computing and AI

BILT Incorporated has appointed Mitch Dawson as Chief Technology Officer to advance innovation and scalability across its 3D Intelligent Instructions platform. With deep expertise in AI, spatial computing, and 3D visualization from roles at Physna, Zillow, and Microsoft, Dawson will lead technology and product strategy as BILT expands commercial and government operations with enhanced cybersecurity and AI capabilities.