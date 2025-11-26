Hernando Beach Christmas Boat Parade Returns December 13 Plus New Lights Contest
After a year’s pause following Hurricane Helene, the Hernando Beach Yacht Club Christmas Boat Parade returns December 13. The beloved event celebrates the season while supporting Toys for Tots, collecting new, unwrapped gifts for local families. New this year, Marina Rose Cruises and community partners introduce the Hernando Beach Holiday Lights Contest, inviting canal-side homes to compete and spread holiday cheer.
Hernando Beach, FL, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After a year’s pause following Hurricane Helene, one of Hernando Beach’s most beloved traditions is making a triumphant return — the Hernando Beach Yacht Club Christmas Boat Parade is back on the water Friday, December 13.
This festive event brings neighbors together to celebrate the holidays and support a wonderful cause. Once again, the famous Toy Boat will cruise the canals collecting new, unwrapped gifts for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. All donations stay right here in Hernando County, helping local families in need.
In 2023, the Hernando Beach community came together in a big way — filling an entire 20-foot cargo truck with toys! This year, organizers are determined to beat that record and fill the canals with even more holiday generosity.
Boaters are invited to decorate their vessels and join the parade. Registration is open now at HernandoBeachYC.com Residents can enjoy the view from their docks, host watch parties, and even pass donations directly to the Toy Boat as it floats by collecting toys dockside.
Adding even more sparkle this year, Marina Rose Cruises, in partnership with HBYC, the Hernando Beach Property Owners Association (HBPOA), the Hernando Beach Club (HBC), and the Coastal Hernando Business Group (CHBG), introduces the Hernando Beach Holiday Lights Contest. Canal-side homes can register to compete in categories such as Most Elaborate Display, Reason for the Season, and Santa’s Workshop.
“After Hurricane Helene, we wanted to add something new to this long-standing tradition,” said Captains Pat & Sheryl Coggins of Marina Rose Cruises. “The boat parade and Toys for Tots drive already mean so much to our community. By introducing the lights contest, we’re encouraging neighbors to show off their resilience, support local families, and spread even more holiday cheer along the canals.”
“This event shows the very best of Hernando Beach,” said Jerry Markuson, Commodore of the Hernando Beach Yacht Club. “We’re thrilled to see the parade and Toy Boat collection return — and the new lights contest adds even more sparkle to our canals.”
“Neighbors taking pride in their homes and working together after the storm — that’s what keeps our community strong,” said Mike Fulford, President of the Hernando Beach Property Owners Association. “I’m excited to see how the lights contest will encourage more folks to share their resilience and holiday spirit.”
“Our local businesses are honored to be part of this effort,” said Bill Roberts, President of the Coastal Hernando Business Group. “By hosting toy collection boxes and spreading the word, our members are helping make the season brighter for families right here in Hernando County.”
“The spirit of Hernando Beach has always been about friendship and fun,” added Peggy Miller, President of the Hernando Beach Club. “It’s wonderful to see every part of our community — from the Yacht Club to the local businesses — come together for such a meaningful celebration.”
Winners of the Hernando Beach Boat Parade will be announced at the after-party immediately following the parade at the Hernando Beach Yacht Club on December 13. The event is open to the public. Prizes include Best Lighting, Most Original, and Most Holiday Spirit. New this year, the Hernando Beach Club is awarding a one-year membership to one winner.
Winners of the Holiday Lights Contest will be announced December 30 and featured in the February issue of the HBPOA Beachcomber. Prizes include trophies and gift cards to local restaurants and businesses.
For more information or to register your boat or home, visit HernandoBeachYC.com or HernandoBeachPOA.com
This festive event brings neighbors together to celebrate the holidays and support a wonderful cause. Once again, the famous Toy Boat will cruise the canals collecting new, unwrapped gifts for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. All donations stay right here in Hernando County, helping local families in need.
In 2023, the Hernando Beach community came together in a big way — filling an entire 20-foot cargo truck with toys! This year, organizers are determined to beat that record and fill the canals with even more holiday generosity.
Boaters are invited to decorate their vessels and join the parade. Registration is open now at HernandoBeachYC.com Residents can enjoy the view from their docks, host watch parties, and even pass donations directly to the Toy Boat as it floats by collecting toys dockside.
Adding even more sparkle this year, Marina Rose Cruises, in partnership with HBYC, the Hernando Beach Property Owners Association (HBPOA), the Hernando Beach Club (HBC), and the Coastal Hernando Business Group (CHBG), introduces the Hernando Beach Holiday Lights Contest. Canal-side homes can register to compete in categories such as Most Elaborate Display, Reason for the Season, and Santa’s Workshop.
“After Hurricane Helene, we wanted to add something new to this long-standing tradition,” said Captains Pat & Sheryl Coggins of Marina Rose Cruises. “The boat parade and Toys for Tots drive already mean so much to our community. By introducing the lights contest, we’re encouraging neighbors to show off their resilience, support local families, and spread even more holiday cheer along the canals.”
“This event shows the very best of Hernando Beach,” said Jerry Markuson, Commodore of the Hernando Beach Yacht Club. “We’re thrilled to see the parade and Toy Boat collection return — and the new lights contest adds even more sparkle to our canals.”
“Neighbors taking pride in their homes and working together after the storm — that’s what keeps our community strong,” said Mike Fulford, President of the Hernando Beach Property Owners Association. “I’m excited to see how the lights contest will encourage more folks to share their resilience and holiday spirit.”
“Our local businesses are honored to be part of this effort,” said Bill Roberts, President of the Coastal Hernando Business Group. “By hosting toy collection boxes and spreading the word, our members are helping make the season brighter for families right here in Hernando County.”
“The spirit of Hernando Beach has always been about friendship and fun,” added Peggy Miller, President of the Hernando Beach Club. “It’s wonderful to see every part of our community — from the Yacht Club to the local businesses — come together for such a meaningful celebration.”
Winners of the Hernando Beach Boat Parade will be announced at the after-party immediately following the parade at the Hernando Beach Yacht Club on December 13. The event is open to the public. Prizes include Best Lighting, Most Original, and Most Holiday Spirit. New this year, the Hernando Beach Club is awarding a one-year membership to one winner.
Winners of the Holiday Lights Contest will be announced December 30 and featured in the February issue of the HBPOA Beachcomber. Prizes include trophies and gift cards to local restaurants and businesses.
For more information or to register your boat or home, visit HernandoBeachYC.com or HernandoBeachPOA.com
Contact
Hernando Beach Yacht ClubContact
Jerry Markuson
(352) 596-4830
https://hernandobeachyc.com
Jerry Markuson
(352) 596-4830
https://hernandobeachyc.com
Categories