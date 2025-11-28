Valley Oak Advisors and CustomerGauge Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Customer Experience Management
Valley Oak Advisors has partnered with CustomerGauge to combine its CXM360™ methodology with CustomerGauge’s AI-powered Account Experience platform. The collaboration empowers B2B organizations to transform customer feedback into measurable actions, driving retention, loyalty, and sustainable revenue growth through data-driven insights and technology-enabled strategies.
Sonoma, CA, November 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Valley Oak Advisors today announced a strategic partnership with CustomerGauge, the leading provider of AI-based B2B Account Experience Solutions. The collaboration combines Valley Oak’s proprietary CXM360™ methodology with CustomerGauge’s AI-first Account Experience technology platform to help organizations build stronger, more profitable B2B customer relationships.
Through this partnership, Valley Oak Advisors will leverage CustomerGauge’s B2B experience management capabilities to deliver data-driven insights, improve customer retention, and align customer experience efforts directly with business growth. The joint offering will enable clients to transform B2B customer feedback into measurable actions that drive sustainable revenue growth.
“We created CXM360™ to help our clients turn customer experience into a growth strategy, not just a score,” said Dan Swanson, Co-Founder of Valley Oak Advisors. “Partnering with CustomerGauge allows us to bring that vision to life through proven technology and a shared passion for helping businesses strengthen their customer relationships.”
“CustomerGauge is excited to collaborate with Valley Oak Advisors,” said Adam Clay, Chief Revenue Officer. “Their experience-led approach perfectly complements our Account Experience platform’s ability to uncover opportunities and accelerate customer-led growth.”
For more information about the partnership or to learn how CXM360 powered by CustomerGauge can help your organization, visit www.Valleyoakadvisors.net or contact Dan Swanson at: DSwanson@valleyoakadvisors.net
About Valley Oak Advisors
Valley Oak Advisors helps telecom and broadband providers turn customer experience into a driver of business growth. Founded on the belief that strong customer relationships start with clear feedback and smart action, Valley Oak works with organizations to build CX strategies that deliver real results. Its proprietary CXM360™ framework combines customer journey mapping, voice-of-customer insights, process improvement, and team engagement to improve retention, increase loyalty, and support long-term success.
About CustomerGauge
CustomerGauge is the leading AI-powered Account Experience™ platform that transforms B2B feedback into revenue growth. Using advanced AI analytics, CustomerGauge helps companies predict churn, identify upsell potential, and automate next-best actions across every account. Unlike traditional survey tools, CustomerGauge connects customer sentiment directly to financial impact—empowering organizations to act faster, close the loop intelligently, and turn feedback into measurable business outcomes.
Contact
Dan Swanson
(707) 486-5041
valleyoakadvisors.net/
