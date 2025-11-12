Bonnie J. Stevens Honored as a VIP for Winter 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Scottsdale, AZ, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie J. Stevens of Scottsdale, Arizona, has been recognized as a VIP for winter 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her achievements in public relations and journalism. She will be included in the winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Bonnie J. Stevens
Bonnie J. Stevens is a consultant and owner of Bonnie Stevens' Communication Station. With clients such as Babbitt Ranches, Arizona Snowbowl, Coconino County, Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition, and the historic Weatherford Hotel, Stevens has more than 25 years of experience developing and executing public relations campaigns and leading media relations workshops. Her clients have been featured in national publications including Newsweek, USA Today and The New York Times.
An Emmy award-winning journalist, international best-selling author, international speaker, broadcaster and natural storyteller, Stevens shines the media spotlight on people, places, and issues. Her news reports have aired on CNN, PBS, The Weather Channel, and many network-affiliated stations across the country. Stevens has more than a decade of experience in television news anchoring, reporting and producing. She also hosted her science radio program, “Brain Food,” on the Northern Arizona NPR affiliate, KNAU.
Currently, Stevens is the editor of Flagstaff Business News and Quad Cities Business News and hosts her video podcast “Zonie Living: Business, Adventure and Leadership.” In addition, she is the voice of “Dark Sky Moment,” which airs on KAFF radio across Northern Arizona. Her latest book, “Precipice of Power – A Woman’s Guide to High Altitude Achievement,” co-authored with Ronda Beaman, Ph.D., is scheduled to be released this winter. She also wrote “Life Lessons From a Zonie Girl: How to Stay Sunny, Grounded and Resilient,” collaborated on “The Impact of One Voice: Inspirational Stories of Passion, Purpose, and Perseverance,” and wrote the science-education children’s book “Quaking Aspen.”
Stevens holds a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism from Northern Arizona University. She also worked in the Forest Service for seven years.
For more information, visit: https://www.bonniestevenspr.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources.
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
