Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra Renews Contract with Maestro Dane Lam as Music and Artistic Director

The Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra (HSO) is proud to announce the renewal of Music and Artistic Director Dane Lam’s contract, reaffirming the Orchestra’s commitment to artistic excellence and dynamic leadership under his baton and anchoring a lasting, wide-reaching partnership through June 2031. Since assuming the role in July 2023, Lam has brought fresh energy, international perspective, and visionary programming to Hawaiʻi’s only professional symphony.