Charlie by Matthew Zink Launches Its Most Seductive Holiday Season Yet

Charlie by Matthew Zink announces its holiday season offerings with a focus on bold design, sensual craftsmanship, and the brand’s most coveted collections. Just in time for the holidays, Charlie highlights its signature Classic Swimwear and Underwear, the new 2025 Cashmere Collection, and the highly anticipated Leather Collection—showcasing the label’s continued commitment to luxury, confidence, and modern elegance.