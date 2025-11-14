Charlie by Matthew Zink Launches Its Most Seductive Holiday Season Yet
Charlie by Matthew Zink announces its holiday season offerings with a focus on bold design, sensual craftsmanship, and the brand’s most coveted collections. Just in time for the holidays, Charlie highlights its signature Classic Swimwear and Underwear, the new 2025 Cashmere Collection, and the highly anticipated Leather Collection—showcasing the label’s continued commitment to luxury, confidence, and modern elegance.
Waterbury, CT, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Just in time for the holidays, Charlie by Matthew Zink turns up the heat with its Black Friday Sale, running November 14 through December 1. For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy 50% off, site-wide at charliebymz.com. Among the featured offerings are the brand’s Classic Swimwear and Underwear, the 2025 Cashmere Collection, and their much sought-after Leather Collection.
Known for meticulous craftsmanship, Charlie designs embody confidence, luxury, and unapologetic self-expression. Each piece reflects the brand’s commitment to redefining modern masculinity through fashion.
This exclusive promotion invites both longtime fans and those new to Charlie, to experience the best of the brand: luxury fabrics, body-enhancing fits, and bold, limited-edition designs that make every day feel extraordinary.
Whether gifting a partner or treating yourself, Charlie by Matthew Zink’s Black Friday sale is essential.
Sale Details:
Event: Charlie by Matthew Zink Black Friday Sale
Dates: November 14 – December 1, 2025
Offer: 50% Off Site-Wide
Where: www.charliebymz.com
About Charlie By Matthew Zink
Founded by former Victoria’s Secret designer Matthew Zink, Charlie is a designer label celebrating the beauty of the male form through luxury underwear, swimwear, and lifestyle essentials. Each collection blends sensuality, craftsmanship, and modern elegance - crafted for those who dress with intention.
Contact us at customerservice@charliebymz.com
charliebymz.com
