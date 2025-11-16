Ms. Scroogeworth Makes Global History as First Black Female–Led Reimagining of "A Christmas Carol"
Created by Memphis writer and director Tymika Chambliss-Williams, "Ms. Scroogeworth: A Christmas Musical" returns for its 2025 mainstage season, marking global history as the first Black female–led reimagining of "A Christmas Carol."
Millington, TN, November 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ms. Scroogeworth: A Christmas Musical Marks Global Milestone as the First Black Female–Led Reimagining of A Christmas Carol
Featured on Broadway World, Stage Lync, and Choose901, Ms. Scroogeworth: A Christmas Musical is recognized as the first Black female–led and produced reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Created by Memphis writer and director Tymika Chambliss-Williams, the production returns for its 2025 mainstage season.
Originally premiering in December 2023, the musical presents a contemporary interpretation of the classic story, shaped through original music, new choreography, and themes rooted in community and reflection.
The story follows Ebony Scroogeworth, a businesswoman who has grown disconnected from love, family, and compassion, until one Christmas morning when she encounters the Timeweavers of her Past, Present, and Future.
The production features an original score, live vocals, and staging influenced by gospel, soul, and theatrical traditions. The creative team represents a collaboration of Memphis-based artists contributing to this adaptation.
“This production reflects the cultural identity and lived experiences of the community it comes from,” said Chambliss-Williams. “It offers our perspective on a familiar story.”
In conjunction with the performances, the Scroogeworth Holiday Market will feature local small businesses and artisans throughout the show weekend.
Performance Schedule
Saturday, December 20, 2025 — 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 21, 2025 — 5:00 p.m.
Location: Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, Memphis, Tennessee
Tickets: www.MsScroogeworth.com General Admission: $40
VIP Admission: $55 (includes premium seating and meet-and-greet)
About the Creator
Tymika Chambliss-Williams is a Memphis-based writer, director, and producer whose work spans film, theatre, and creative development. She is the founder of Vibranium Media Group and the creator of initiatives including The Creative Rehab, INKUBATOR: The Screenwriter’s Lab, and From Page to Stage. Her work centers on culture, community, and artistic excellence.
Media Contact
admin@iamtymika.com
www.MsScroogeworth.com Media kit and press materials available upon request.
