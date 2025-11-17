Farm Supply Company Launches Website and Television Advertising Campaign
CEO Michael Mendes Announces Farm Supply Companies Expanded Online Presence with New Website and Launches New Television Campaign
San Luis Obispo, CA, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Farm Supply Company has launched a new website and new television advertising campaign. The website is now live, and the television campaign will run from November through February. “We have expanded our line of irrigation, pet, equine, livestock, and lawn & garden products. Our goal is to introduce Farm Supply to new audiences, reinforce our breadth of products and services, and remind customers we are now open seven days a week,” noted Michael J. Mendes, CEO of Farm Supply Company.
The new website uses high resolution video production which is visually engaging and better informs customers of the range and depth of Farm Supply’s offering. The company is also enhancing the site to enable online sales early next year. “We will allow customers to be able to visit our website, learn more about our expanded product range, review features, and see whether items are available at their local store. Customers will be able to order online and pick-up in-store at no additional cost.”
Beginning the week of November 17, Farm Supply will launch the new television advertising campaign aimed at expanding awareness across coastal California. The campaign features eight new 15-second commercials, each spotlighting a core product category as well as the pump service division. The television campaign will run through February with a focus on live programming — with the bookend ads airing at the start and end of commercial breaks. “We are looking to get maximum reach and frequency to leverage our media investment. The commercials effectively reinforce the brand and core message yet highlight our distinct offerings” added Mendes. The scheduled placements include live news and popular programs like “Dancing with the Stars” and “Jeopardy!” and will feature major upcoming national events such as the Golden Globe Awards, NBA and NFL broadcasts, the Super Bowl, and the Winter Olympics. The ads will run on all major networks including NBS, FOX, CBS, and ABC, as well as streaming platforms.
Tom Gachis, Executive Producer of James Thomas Media, designed and developed the new website and commercial campaign.
About Farm Supply Company
Established in 1950, Farm Supply Company is dedicated to serving the farm, home and ranch needs of California's Central Coast. With locations in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria and Buellton, Farm Supply offers a wide range of products, including irrigation, pet supplies, equine, livestock, and lawn & garden.
For more information visit: FarmSupplyCompany.com
Contact
Craig Tokusato
