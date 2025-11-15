Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Canby, OR, November 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts, the team is thrilled to bring on Tigé and ATX where the quality, fit and finish, performance, and reliability of the boats align perfectly with their commitment to excellence and the same exceptional customer experience that has defined Highline Classics for nearly a decade.
In 2015, Josh Dougherty founded Highline Classics, a nationally recognized builder of high-end, custom 1966-1977 Classic Ford Broncos, with an unwavering commitment to quality, attention to detail, and exceptional customer service. Building on this foundation and driven by a passion for boating, watersports, and the outdoor lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest, he opened Highline Watersports. The new watersports dealership carries forward decades of performance and craftsmanship, delivering the same uncompromising dedication to every customer.
“At Highline Watersports, first class service and industry leading response times will always be our top priority. Our mission is simple: delight customers, keep them on the water, and make boat ownership fun! The Tigé brand shares our focus on innovation, design, and unmatched performance, while ATX delivers that same DNA at an incredible value. The partnership with these brands was a natural fit," stated Dougherty, owner of Highline Watersports.
Highline will support boaters across the region’s premier waters, including the upper and lower Willamette River, the Columbia River, Lake Oswego (featuring the new Lake-O approved ATX 20 Type-S), Detroit Lake, Lake Billy Chinook, Swift and Yale Reservoirs, Lake Merwin, and many more.
The dealership will debut the full 2026 Tigé lineup, along with ATX models, at the Portland Boat Show, January 7–11 at the Portland Expo Center.
Tige Boats Inc. is represented by a worldwide dealer network. Dealership opportunities continue to be available both in the U.S. and internationally to those dedicated to carrying on the Tige legacy and commitment to customer service to Tige customers. Stop by Highline Watersports to explore the lineup of Tige Boats and ATX Surf Boats, from the Tige Ultré 25ZX through the ATX 20 Type-S.
HighLine Watersports
593 SE 1st Ave
Canby, OR 97013
503-358-0668
https://www.highlinewatersports.com/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/highlinewatersport/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/highlinewatersport/
In 2015, Josh Dougherty founded Highline Classics, a nationally recognized builder of high-end, custom 1966-1977 Classic Ford Broncos, with an unwavering commitment to quality, attention to detail, and exceptional customer service. Building on this foundation and driven by a passion for boating, watersports, and the outdoor lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest, he opened Highline Watersports. The new watersports dealership carries forward decades of performance and craftsmanship, delivering the same uncompromising dedication to every customer.
“At Highline Watersports, first class service and industry leading response times will always be our top priority. Our mission is simple: delight customers, keep them on the water, and make boat ownership fun! The Tigé brand shares our focus on innovation, design, and unmatched performance, while ATX delivers that same DNA at an incredible value. The partnership with these brands was a natural fit," stated Dougherty, owner of Highline Watersports.
Highline will support boaters across the region’s premier waters, including the upper and lower Willamette River, the Columbia River, Lake Oswego (featuring the new Lake-O approved ATX 20 Type-S), Detroit Lake, Lake Billy Chinook, Swift and Yale Reservoirs, Lake Merwin, and many more.
The dealership will debut the full 2026 Tigé lineup, along with ATX models, at the Portland Boat Show, January 7–11 at the Portland Expo Center.
Tige Boats Inc. is represented by a worldwide dealer network. Dealership opportunities continue to be available both in the U.S. and internationally to those dedicated to carrying on the Tige legacy and commitment to customer service to Tige customers. Stop by Highline Watersports to explore the lineup of Tige Boats and ATX Surf Boats, from the Tige Ultré 25ZX through the ATX 20 Type-S.
HighLine Watersports
593 SE 1st Ave
Canby, OR 97013
503-358-0668
https://www.highlinewatersports.com/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/highlinewatersport/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/highlinewatersport/
Contact
HighLine WatersportsContact
Josh Dougherty
(503) 358-0668
https://www.highlinewatersports.com/
Josh Dougherty
(503) 358-0668
https://www.highlinewatersports.com/
Categories