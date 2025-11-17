DelivHer Launches Anu™ by DelivHer: The First Disposable, Fluid-Retentive Menstrual Disc Designed Specifically for Heavy, Clot-Rich Flow
Anu™ by DelivHer stands apart from other menstrual discs and cups with its fluid-retentive Leak-Lock™ technology, locking in both fluid and clots for leak-free, extended wear and mess-free removal - finally providing real protection for women with heavier-than-normal cycles.
Atlanta, GA, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a category long defined by "normal" flow assumptions, DelivHer is disrupting the narrative with the launch of Anu™ by DelivHer, the first disposable menstrual disc designed to retain both fluid and clots - without leaking, even under pelvic pressure. Now live on Kickstarter, Anu™ marks a significant leap forward in femtech innovation, responding to a need that has gone unmet for generations.
With three issued patents and a design informed by both clinical insight and lived experience, Anu™ by DelivHer is engineered specifically for individuals managing heavy menstrual bleeding and large clots - users who often find themselves unsupported by mainstream pads, tampons, cups, and discs. Traditional products simply weren’t made for them.
“In developing Anu™, we set out to address the glaring absence of options for those whose cycles don’t fit the industry’s default mold,” said Chante, Founder & CEO of DelivHer. “Too many have been left to suffer in silence, layering products and living in fear of public leaks. This isn't just about another period product - it’s about dignity, freedom, and restoring trust in period protection.”
A Femtech Solution Born from Frustration - and Backed by Science
Heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) affects an estimated 1 in 5 women, yet the feminine hygiene aisle remains dominated by solutions that cater to “average” flow. For those navigating flooding, clotting, or product failure during everyday movements like laughing, coughing or sneezing, conventional options often fall dangerously short.
Anu™ by DelivHer is the first disc-style product that offers fluid-retentive protection, thanks to its proprietary Leak-Lock™ technology. It traps and contains both fluid and clots - even when pelvic pressure would normally trigger leaks or self-emptying in traditional devices.
This is not another reiteration. It’s customer centric evolution.
What Sets Anu™ Apart:
- Leak-Lock™ Core: A triple-layer retention system that secures fluid and clots with zero leaking, zero self-emptying, zero auto-dumping.
- Mess-Free Removal: Designed for high-flow users, with features that makes removal clean, quick, and discreet.
- Medical-Grade Construction: Manufactured with biocompatible materials, internally tested for performance and safety.
- Pressure-Resistant Engineering: Holds up to coughing, laughing, sneezing, and active movement - without compromising security.
This product aims to meet the period protection needs of heavy menstrual bleeders with the heaviest cycles, including those navigating perimenopause and those who suffer from fibroids, endometriosis, or other HMB-associated conditions while addressing a broader wellness goal: living life without interruption.
Crowdfunding the Future of Period Care
The Kickstarter campaign gives early adopters an opportunity to co-create the future of high-capacity period protection. Backers will receive early access, exclusive pricing, and a direct role in shaping product evolution through community feedback.
Funding from the campaign will scale production and help bring Anu™ to a broader audience - especially those in urgent need of better options.
“Heavy flow is real. Clots are real. And period paranoia ends here,” added Chante. “We invite our community and the femtech ecosystem to help us challenge outdated norms, elevate expectations, and rewrite the standards of period protection.”
For media inquiries, product samples, expert commentary, or to schedule a live demo, please contact: info@delivher.com
Contact
DelivHer FemCareContact
Chante Knox
404-941-6850
https://anucleancup.com
