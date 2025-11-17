Quoris Launches, Ringing in the Next Chapter of ROI International
In response to the rhythm of healthcare transformation, Quoris sets a new standard for healthcare consulting with legacy expertise and modern insights.
Lewes, DE, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ROI International today announced the launch of Quoris, the next evolution from one of healthcare’s most trusted consulting firms. Building on 26 years of operational excellence in healthcare, Quoris inherits the expertise that has helped more than 100 health systems across more than ten countries unlock optimal performance.
Melissa Ursi, co-founder of ROI International and formerly Chief Operating and Growth Officer, has assumed the role of CEO as of June 2025, building on her nearly decade tenure with the organization.
“Now is the right time for change, and Melissa has continued to propel the business and human-centered culture to new heights,” said Chris Quimby, Executive Chairman of the Board of Quoris. “The healthcare industry is in the midst of a period of intense change, and Quoris is positioned to be the guide needed to meet this change head-on with a track record of operational and strategic success to back it up.”
The name Quoris, pronounced “chorus,” symbolizes the high-performing team delivering in harmony and shared purpose across the many voices in healthcare. The spelling is derived from the blending of Quimby and Ursi’s last names and honoring the legacy of ROI International by incorporating the three letters into the new brand identity.
“There’s a rhythm to being a high-performing organization, and Quoris helps clients find and sustain it,” said Ursi. “We’re building on our heritage with organizations seeking to transform more than just systems but the people and processes that drive progress.”
Quoris represents the shared legacy and forward momentum of its team and partners with a renewed vision for the future of harmony in healthcare.
About Quoris
Quoris, formerly ROI International, has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, working with more than 100 health systems worldwide to transform operations to unlock optimal performance through innovative technology and expert consulting. www.quoris.com
