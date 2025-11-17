DOGTV and Washington Commanders’ Jacob Martin Encourage Families to Foster a Pet This Holiday Season
Phoenix, AZ, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DOGTV, the global leader in dog-centric programming, today announced the launch of its new holiday PSA starring Jake Martin, linebacker for the Washington Commanders and passionate rescue advocate. This year’s message is simple, urgent, and filled with heart: Foster a pet this holiday season, because love does not cost a thing.
With shelters nationwide facing seasonal overcrowding and staffing challenges, DOGTV’s PSA aims to rally families to open their homes temporarily to pets in need. Fostering even for a short period can ease pressure on shelters, save lives, and give dogs the warmth, stability, and companionship they deserve during the holidays.
“Fostering truly changes everything for a shelter pet,” said Beke Lubeach, CEO of DOGTV Networks. “It provides comfort, healing, and a chance to thrive. Jake Martin’s authentic passion for rescue shines through in this PSA, and we hope his voice inspires thousands to step forward this holiday season.”
In the PSA, Martin shares why fostering is so close to his heart and reminds viewers that the gift of love costs nothing, but means everything. His message underscores how fostering benefits both pets and people, creating joyful, meaningful connections at a time of year when compassion matters most.
DOGTV will air the PSA across its national platforms—including the DOGTV app, the Unleashed by DOGTV FAST Channel, and social media—throughout the holiday season.
The network is also offering customizable versions of the PSA for shelters and rescue partners, spotlighting local organizations and encouraging community members to get involved.
WATCH THE PSA: link here
About DOGTV Networks:
DOGTV Networks is the world’s leading creator and distributor of educational, inspirational and entertaining video-based content designed for dogs, dog owners and dog lovers. It currently operates two distinct business streams: DOGTV and Unleashed by DOGTV.
DOGTV, founded in 2014, is the world’s first television service created specifically for dogs, with scientifically developed programming designed to keep them relaxed, entertained, and stimulated when home alone or in anxious situations. With a unique blend of VOD and streaming programming tailored to canine sensibilities, DOGTV continues to offer a groundbreaking way to enrich dogs’ lives.
Unleashed by DOGTV, launched in 2025, is the new go-to channel for all things dog – created for dog owners and enthusiasts to enjoy. Unleashed by DOGTV is a free streaming channel with more than 250 hours of premium, expert-led content offering tips, advice, and information to pet parents, along with dogumentaries, original series, and dog-themed entertainment programs and movies. New content will be added regularly.
Visit DOGTV.com and Unleashed.dogtv.com for more information and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter/X.
Contact
Justin Goldstein
dogtv.com
Jacob Martin, Washington Commanders
DOGTV and Washington Commanders’ Jacob Martin Encourage Families to Foster a Pet This Holiday Season
