CyberCrunch Offers "Safe Harbor" for IT Asset Disposition with Verifiable, Transparent Recycling Process

In response to Basel Action Network's "Brokers of Shame" report on risky e-waste exports, CyberCrunch is reaffirming its 100 percent auditable, U.S.-based IT asset disposition process. The company's "Safe Harbor" protocol gives liability-conscious enterprises verifiable downstream recycling, secure data destruction, and clear proof of environmental compliance.