CyberCrunch Offers "Safe Harbor" for IT Asset Disposition with Verifiable, Transparent Recycling Process
In response to Basel Action Network's "Brokers of Shame" report on risky e-waste exports, CyberCrunch is reaffirming its 100 percent auditable, U.S.-based IT asset disposition process. The company's "Safe Harbor" protocol gives liability-conscious enterprises verifiable downstream recycling, secure data destruction, and clear proof of environmental compliance.
Greensburg, PA, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In response to the Basel Action Network (BAN) "Brokers of Shame" report, CyberCrunch is reaffirming its commitment to a 100 percent auditable chain of custody for liability-conscious enterprise IT leaders. The company is positioning its services as a "Safe Harbor" for organizations seeking to reduce the legal and reputational risks highlighted in the investigation.
Following BAN's fall release of the "Brokers of Shame" investigation, which appears to have traced certain U.S. e-waste exports to unregulated or non-audited overseas facilities, CyberCrunch is calling attention to the need for fully transparent and verifiable recycling partners. The report suggests that devices collected by some ostensibly certified recyclers may have ended up in unsafe or non-audited processing sites in Asia. For U.S. companies, this raises concerns around data security, environmental liability, and ESG reputation management.
The CyberCrunch "Safe Harbor Protocol" was built to counter exactly this type of industry uncertainty. By strictly adhering to a "trust, but verify" model, the company provides a secure, transparent alternative to the opaque supply chains that BAN's findings appear to question.
"We founded CyberCrunch to eliminate the 'black box' of electronics recycling because we knew that certification logos alone are not enough to guarantee security," said Serdar Bankaci, Founder and President of CyberCrunch. "Our process is engineered to be fully auditable. When a client hands us an asset, our domestic processing and strict downstream auditing provide the evidence they need to know exactly where that material ends up."
Key Differentials:
Domestic processing: Data-bearing assets are processed in secure, certified U.S. facilities.
Verified downstream: International refining, used only when necessary for precious metals recovery, is limited to audited, R2v3-aligned partners.
Sustainability: Over 98 percent of non-focused materials are diverted from landfills.
Mitigating executive risk
The implications of the BAN report extend beyond the IT department to the C-suite, where ESG compliance and data privacy are top priorities.
"For enterprise leadership, this is not just about recycling; it is about risk management and brand protection," said Joe Connors, CEO of CyberCrunch. "The 'Brokers of Shame' report underscores a major blind spot for many corporations relying on vendors who may not have full downstream visibility. We are providing the verifiable safe harbor that CEOs and compliance officers need to protect their organizations from potential regulatory exposure."
Action plan for IT leaders
CyberCrunch has released a full advisory on how to navigate these findings, titled "Safe Harbor ITAD & Verifiable Recycling."
IT and compliance leaders are encouraged to:
Verify partners: Request audit trails, not just certificates.
Review contracts: Examine export clauses and downstream accountability.
Schedule a review: Contact CyberCrunch for a complimentary compliance assessment.
About CyberCrunch
CyberCrunch provides environmentally responsible data destruction and electronics recycling services to enterprise IT teams that want to safeguard sensitive corporate data, mitigate regulatory risk, and reduce their carbon footprint. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, CyberCrunch serves clients nationwide with secure IT asset disposition (ITAD), commercial electronics recycling, data center decommissioning, and mail-back recycling programs.
Contact
Brian Boynton
(866) 925-2354
www.ccrcyber.com
