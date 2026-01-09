HairPlaceNYC Partners with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain to Bring Luxury Wigs to New York City
HairPlaceNYC announces a new partnership with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain, bringing the brand’s luxury human hair wigs and toppers to the salon effective immediately. Clients can now access FOLLEA’s premium collections with personalized consultations, custom styling, and expert care at HairPlaceNYC.
New York, NY, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HairPlaceNYC, one of Manhattan’s leading hair salons specializing in wigs and hair replacement for medical hair loss, is proud to announce its official partnership with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain, the global leader in luxury human hair wigs and toppers. This collaboration brings the brand’s world-renowned collection of natural, hand-crafted wigs directly to HairPlaceNYC clients seeking the highest standard in beauty, comfort, and craftsmanship.
“Partnering with FOLLEA allows us to offer our clients the most beautiful, natural-looking wigs available anywhere,” said Andrew DiSimone, owner of HairPlaceNYC. “FOLLEA’s artistry and quality align perfectly with our salon’s mission — helping cancer and alopecia patients look and feel like the best version of themselves.”
Luxury Meets Expertise
FOLLEA by Daniel Alain is recognized worldwide for its meticulous attention to detail, using 100% premium European hair to create wigs that replicate natural movement, texture, and shine. Each FOLLEA wig is hand-tied with precision, providing unmatched comfort, breathability, and realism.
Through this partnership, HairPlaceNYC will now carry the full line of FOLLEA wigs and toppers, including the popular Style, Chic, Rene, and Gripper collections — designed to serve women experiencing medical hair loss, thinning, or those simply looking for a fashion-forward solution.
“We’re thrilled to partner with HairPlaceNYC and make our FOLLEA wigs available to their clients beginning immediately,” said Daniel Alain, founder of FOLLEA. “HairPlaceNYC shares our commitment to craftsmanship, comfort, and helping women feel beautifully confident. Together, we’re bringing the highest standard of luxury hair solutions to one of New York’s most trusted salons.”
A Personalized Wig Experience
At HairPlaceNYC, clients can expect a private, one-on-one consultation where stylists assist in selecting the perfect FOLLEA piece based on lifestyle, color preference, and comfort needs. Each wig can be custom cut, colored, and styled to create a completely natural, personalized look.
“Our team is trained to fit, style, and care for FOLLEA wigs so every client leaves feeling confident,” added DiSimone. “This partnership allows us to offer the very best — luxury wigs that feel effortless, beautiful, and completely natural.”
About HairPlaceNYC
Located in the heart of Manhattan, HairPlaceNYC has been New York’s trusted destination for wigs, hair replacement, and restoration solutions for over 20 years. The salon specializes in custom wigs for men and women, hair systems, extensions, and non-surgical hair loss treatments. HairPlaceNYC is known for its compassionate, discreet service and personalized approach to helping clients look and feel their best.
For more information about FOLLEA wigs at HairPlaceNYC, please visit https://www.hairplacenyc.com/wigs/follea/.
About FOLLEA by Daniel Alain
FOLLEA by Daniel Alain is an international luxury wig brand recognized for its innovation, quality, and artistry in human hair wigs and toppers. Each FOLLEA piece is made with ethically sourced premium hair and designed to meet the highest standards of comfort and beauty.
For more information, visit https://follea.com/.
