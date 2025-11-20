True Solar Announces Expansion Into Illinois Following Strong Customer Referral Growth
True Solar is expanding into Illinois following strong referral growth from Iowa customers. The company will now offer full residential and commercial solar services in Illinois, emphasizing transparent consultations, high quality installation standards, and long term support.
Peoria, IL, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- True Solar, a leading Midwest solar energy provider known for its customer-first approach and high-quality installation standards, announced today that it is expanding operations into the state of Illinois. The move comes in response to a rapid increase in referral traffic from satisfied customers in Iowa—many of whom shared their positive experiences with family, friends, and business partners across state lines.
“Expanding into Illinois just made sense,” said Travis Eichelberger, Owner of True Solar. “We’ve had so many Iowa customers reach out and tell us, ‘My parents live in Illinois,’ or ‘My business partner is just across the river—can you help them too?’ At a certain point, it became clear we needed to do this.”
True Solar, founded on the belief that going solar should be simple, transparent, and financially beneficial for homeowners, has earned a strong reputation across Iowa for honesty, education-first consultations, and high-quality workmanship. As word spread, so did requests from neighboring states.
“We take a lot of pride in the fact that our growth is being fueled by real people who had a great experience and wanted to pass it along,” Eichelberger added. “Referrals are the biggest compliment we can receive—and they’re the reason we’re now able to bring True Solar’s values and service to Illinois.”
The expansion includes full residential and commercial solar services, from system design and installation to long-term support. Illinois customers will now have access to True Solar’s trusted process as well as its no-pressure approach to exploring energy savings and solar incentives.
“Illinois has incredible potential for solar, both for homeowners and businesses,” said Eichelberger. “We’re excited to meet customers where they are, help them understand their options, and show them what a truly transparent solar experience looks like.”
True Solar will begin accepting Illinois project inquiries immediately, with installation schedules opening in the coming weeks.
About True Solar
True Solar is a Midwest-based solar energy provider dedicated to delivering transparent, high-quality solar solutions for homeowners and businesses. Built on honesty, education, and craftsmanship, True Solar makes going solar simple and cost-effective while providing long-term value to its customers.
Media Contact
True Solar
Email: info@truesolariowa.com
Phone: 855-873-2797
Website: www.truesolariowa.com
