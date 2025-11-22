Sakura Designs Celebrates 20+ Years of Handcrafted Spiritual Jewelry This Holiday Season
Handmade mala prayer beads and jewelry from Boulder since 2005. BuddhistMala.com offers meaningful gemstone prayer beads crafted by Dawn Boiani, inspired by her years in Nepal. Shop small and local this holiday season.
Boulder, CO, November 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the holiday season approaches, Sakura Designs, LLC at BuddhistMala.com, a Boulder based artisan mala prayer bead making company, encourages customers to shop small and shop local while discovering the intention and beauty behind handmade prayer beads. Founded and crafted by Buddhist artisan Dawn Boiani in 2005, this long standing independent business offers meaningful mala necklaces and bracelets rooted in the Zen tradition, mindfulness, and Himalayan spiritual heritage.
Dawn, who lived for many years in Asia, brings deep reverence for Buddhist practice and a love of natural materials into every mala bead necklace and bracelet she creates. Each piece is handmade in Boulder, Colorado using genuine gemstones, bodhi seeds, and materials sourced from Nepal, India, Bali, and other traditional regions. Every mala is packaged with a complimentary jewelry pouch, making it an ideal and meaningful gift.
“This holiday, a meditation mala is not just jewelry. It is a tool of presence, prayer, and intention. When you give a mala, you give a moment to connect to inner peace.” -Dawn Boiani
Holiday Highlights
Over 500 unique mala designs for a range of spiritual traditions, meditation practices, and personal style.
Free United States shipping on orders over $59.95 and a complimentary mala bag included.
Ethical sourcing and careful craftsmanship guided by Buddhist values.
A meaningful way to support an independent artisan and shop small and shop local this season.
About BuddhistMala.com
For more than two decades, Sakura Designs at BuddhistMala.com has offered handcrafted malas that inspire clarity, compassion, and inner calm. Based in Boulder, Colorado and guided by Dawn’s dedicated Buddhist practice, the company blends traditional mala making with mindful design and intentional sourcing.
Press Contact
Dawn Boiani
Founder, BuddhistMala.com
Contact
