From Practise to Platform: New Webinar Series Helps Irish Solicitors Move Beyond the Billable Hour and Build Smarter Systems

A new webinar series from Praxis Consulting aims to help Irish solicitors modernise legal service delivery. The series focuses on building smarter systems using tools firms already use, embedding compliance and audit readiness and navigating AI safely under the EU AI Act and new Law Society guidance. The series has been designed in line with Law Society of Ireland CPD criteria.