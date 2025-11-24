From Practise to Platform: New Webinar Series Helps Irish Solicitors Move Beyond the Billable Hour and Build Smarter Systems
A new webinar series from Praxis Consulting aims to help Irish solicitors modernise legal service delivery. The series focuses on building smarter systems using tools firms already use, embedding compliance and audit readiness and navigating AI safely under the EU AI Act and new Law Society guidance. The series has been designed in line with Law Society of Ireland CPD criteria.
Dublin, Ireland, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Praxis Consulting, a specialist consultancy helping Irish solicitors’ firms modernise their systems, embed compliance and make better use of legal technology, has announced the launch of From Practice to Platform: Using Legal Tech to Build a Safer, Smarter Firm. This new webinar series is designed to help practices move beyond purely billable hour thinking and deliver law as a more efficient, client focused service. Founded earlier this year by experienced legal professionals, Praxis works with small and mid-sized firms to redesign how work is done from client onboarding to file management and audit trails.
Beginning in early February 2026, the six-part series will run live on Zoom, with recordings available to registrants after each session. Each 60-minute webinar tackles the intersection of legal tech, compliance and everyday practice and is structured to meet CPD requirements for Irish solicitors. Firms can record the webinars towards their own CPD requirements in accordance with Law Society of Ireland guidelines.
Topics across the series include:
· Building “compliance by design” into everyday workflows like AML, GDPR and audit trails
· Practical legal tech for small firms - from document automation to smarter email and task management using tools you already own
· Using AI safely both inside Microsoft 365 and other common tools and in light of the EU AI Act and new Law Society guidance
· Vendor due diligence and data protection in your legal tech stack
· How to build a smoother, clearer client experience without overcomplicating your tools.
“Law is already shifting from a craft built on billable hours to a service built on outcomes,” said Caroline Malone, CEO and Co-Founder at Praxis. “Clients don’t see the value in email chains and duplicated data entry, they see value in transparency, clarity, speed and reliability. They expect to interact with their solicitor the same way they do with their bank or their Revenue account - through clear portals, instant updates and seamless digital processes that respect their time and give them confidence.
For firms, that same shift is about saving time, reducing cost and hard wiring compliance into everyday work. These webinars are about giving Irish firms practical ways to redesign their systems around that reality without losing what’s distinctive about professional judgment.”
Praxis Consulting was created by legal professionals who have worked inside Irish practices and in legal technology. The firm focuses on helping small and mid-sized solicitors’ practices implement simple, robust systems for case management, client onboarding, document workflows and compliance using tools many firms already own.
“Most small firms could save dozens of hours a month and thousands of euro a year with very modest process and technology changes,” Malone added. “Automating standard letters, capturing better instructions the first time, building an audit trail as you work - none of this is exotic. But it can be the difference between a practice that’s constantly firefighting and one that has the headspace to invest in better client service.”
Compliance expectations are evolving rapidly and the margin for manual, ad hoc systems is narrowing. From stricter AML enforcement and GDPR audits to the rollout of the EU AI Act, firms are now expected to show not just policies but evidence of how compliance is embedded in everyday work. Recent guidance from the Law Society on AI use reinforces this shift. For small and mid-sized practices that makes practical systems both essential and urgent.
Each webinar in the From Practice to Platform: Using Legal Tech to Build a Safer, Smarter Firm series combines practical demonstrations with checklists and templates that firms can adapt immediately - from AML file structures and GDPR evidence packs to simple dashboards for tracking work in progress. The sessions are aimed at managing partners, compliance partners, practice managers, solo practitioners and support staff.
About Praxis Consulting
Praxis Consulting helps Irish solicitors’ firms win back time, build in compliance and grow sustainably by making client service a competitive advantage. Founded by experienced legal professionals in 2025, the firm designs and implements practical improvements in workflows, legal technology and client experience with a focus on audit ready compliance, change that sticks and clear business outcomes. Praxis Consulting is based at the Guinness Enterprise Centre in Dublin and works with firms across Ireland.
Media contact:
Caroline Malone
Guinness Enterprise Centre, Taylors Lane, The Liberties, Dublin D08 ET2R
Email: hello@praxisconsulting.ie
Web: praxisconsulting.ie
