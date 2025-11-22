Power Move Awards Gala Honors Exceptional Achievement and Community Impact at The Mansion at Oyster Bay
Manhasset, NY, November 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) in partnership with NOBODY MOVE held the POWER MOVE Awards Gala at the Mansion at Oyster Bay on November 19, 2025. The event was hosted by Tonia DeCosimo, founder of P.O.W.E.R., and Robert Esposito, author of “NOBODY MOVE” and owner of Relocators. These two master networkers joined forces to honor thirteen remarkable individuals in real estate and related industries -not simply for their professional achievements, but for their unwavering commitment to charitable giving.
The honorees included:
- Roy Barrera (Platinum Appraisals, Platinum Tax Grievance) - Philanthropy Award
- Amrish Dias (Cardinal Financial) – Legacy Award
- Brian Cohen (Flowers by Brian) – Excellence in Floral and Events Design Award
- Elisabetta Coschignano, Esq. (Sahn Ward Braff Coschignano PLLC) – Top Real Estate Attorney
- Charlene Gayle (Macon Property Management Group LLC) - Woman of Excellence Award
- Marcie Manfredonia (Nationwide Maintenance) – Leading Lady in Construction Award
- John “SOHOJOHNNY” Pasquale (PEP Real Estate, SOHOJOHNNY.com) – Renaissance Man Award
- Maria White Reeps (Intracoastal Abstract) - Powerhouse Award
- Amanda Radi (Phoenix Cleaners, Champions Co-Host LLC) – Entrepreneur of the Year Award
- Joseph Sessa (Luxury Builds by Sessa) – Luxury Builder Award
- Ron Starrantino (Coldwell Banker) – Man of the Year Award
- Edward Svec (Compass Realty) – Impact Award
- Alisha (Pop Artist) – Music Icon Award
In keeping with the spirit of giving back, this year’s charity was the Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center. Proceeds from the evening’s raffle and auction will support their critical work improving life for individuals and families facing Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
The event featured memorable entertainment by pop icon Alisha, Adam and the Hawks, Al Magliano, DJ Louie, Gino Dabbicco, Lou the Juggler, Russell from Hollywood Events, Sylvia the Harpist, and Valeriia and Yurii with Dance with Me Dance Studios.
The evening would not have been possible without the generous support of valued vendors and sponsors, including Apple Ice, Bobby of Triple Crown Auctions, Dennis Madigan (photographer), Flowers by Brian, Gerry Ferretti (videographer), Katrina D’Onofrio (makeup), Rocavaka, and Steve Kirschbaum and Skyler at the Mansion at Oyster Bay.
Special thanks to the Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph S. Saladino who presented citations to Tonia, Robert and the 13 honorees. Also Robert of J & J Diamonds for his donation; Red Carpet sponsors SOHOJOHNNY Pasquale and Maria White Reeps; Diamond sponsor Joe Sessa; Platinum sponsors Amrish Dias and Amanda Radi; and Gold sponsors Autumn Brockman, Elisabetta Coschignano, Edward Secker, and Edward Svec. Deep appreciation goes to Candice Cracchiolo of Ask Alice and Eva Pappas of Sayville for Tonia’s gown, and every attendee and donor who made this evening impactful.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine
P.O.W.E.R. is an online community and a digital/print magazine championing professional and accomplished women. The organization provides invaluable networking opportunities, recognition, and inspiration so women everywhere can achieve their greatest professional and personal potential. For more information about joining P.O.W.E.R., visit www.powerwoe.com.
About Relocators, Author Robert Esposito, and Nobody Move
Relocators is a New York-based moving, storage, relocation, tag sale and auction services company, founded by Robert Esposito. Known for its integrity, compassion, and full-service approach. Relocators specialize in residential and commercial moves, estate clean outs, and senior transition support. The company is committed to ethical practices and consumer education, especially in protecting families from predatory moving scams. Learn more at the www.usrelocators.com. Robert Esposito is the author of Nobody Move (Without Reading This), a candid and practical guide to navigating the emotional and logistical challenges of moving. Blending personal insight with industry expertise, the book empowers readers to avoid scams, reduce stress, and embrace life’s transitions with confidence. To learn more visit www.nobodymovebook.com.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
