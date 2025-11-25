Dr. A. Keith Carreiro, Ed.D. Named a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Swansea, MA, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A. Keith Carreiro, Ed.D. of Swansea, Massachusetts has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his achievements in literature. As an esteemed member of the organization, this is the second consecutive year he has received this honor, having also been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2025. In addition, he was recognized as an Influential Business Professional for 2025.
About A. Keith Carreiro, Ed.D.
Dr. A. Keith Carreiro is the owner of Copper Beech Press as well as an author, speaker, consultant, educator, academic researcher, and musician. His areas of expertise include education, academic research, literature, writing, public speaking, teaching, consulting in creativity and critical thinking, coaching, and music. Dr. Carreiro’s career encompasses thirty years of experience in academic research, and more than fifty years teaching from pre-K to postgraduate levels.
As an author, he is a staunch supporter of creative expression. He has written, The Immortality Wars series (2019 to present) and Send Down the Master in Person: Reflections on Adolf Eichmann (2022). He has also contributed short stories and poetry to anthologies organized by the Association of Rhode Island Authors, and wrote a nonfiction essay for Stephen King’s Hearts in Suspension (2016).
Dr. Carreiro has taught classical guitar since 1969 and performed as a solo classical concert artist across North and South America during the 1970s. He continues to work as a speaker, coach, and consultant in creativity, critical thinking, and literature, and currently teaches as an adjunct faculty member in the Department of English at Bridgewater State University.
His professional memberships include The Alliance of Independent Authors, Association of Rhode Island Authors, Realm Makers, and Cape Cod Writers Center. Dr. Carreiro has presented internationally, serving as a keynote speaker at the 2023 and 2025 International Dublin Writers’ Festival and at the IV International Congress of Synesthesia, Science & Art at the University of Almeria. He has been formally recognized by the House of Representatives, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, for his elected service on the Swansea School Committee, and is a multiple-year honoree in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers. His honors also include the 2024 Global Book Awards Silver Medal for Religious and Spiritual Fantasy and finalist status for the 2024 Killer Nashville Silver Falchion Award for Best Sci-fi/Fantasy.
Dr. Carreiro earned his Ed.D. and Ed.M. in teaching, curriculum, and learning environments from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and his B.A. in English from the University of Maine.
When he is not busy working and writing, Dr. Carreiro enjoys reading, going to concerts and movies, spending time outdoors and hiking, and participating in church and family activities.
For more details, visit https://immortalitywars.com/ and https://nception-coach.com
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About A. Keith Carreiro, Ed.D.
Dr. A. Keith Carreiro is the owner of Copper Beech Press as well as an author, speaker, consultant, educator, academic researcher, and musician. His areas of expertise include education, academic research, literature, writing, public speaking, teaching, consulting in creativity and critical thinking, coaching, and music. Dr. Carreiro’s career encompasses thirty years of experience in academic research, and more than fifty years teaching from pre-K to postgraduate levels.
As an author, he is a staunch supporter of creative expression. He has written, The Immortality Wars series (2019 to present) and Send Down the Master in Person: Reflections on Adolf Eichmann (2022). He has also contributed short stories and poetry to anthologies organized by the Association of Rhode Island Authors, and wrote a nonfiction essay for Stephen King’s Hearts in Suspension (2016).
Dr. Carreiro has taught classical guitar since 1969 and performed as a solo classical concert artist across North and South America during the 1970s. He continues to work as a speaker, coach, and consultant in creativity, critical thinking, and literature, and currently teaches as an adjunct faculty member in the Department of English at Bridgewater State University.
His professional memberships include The Alliance of Independent Authors, Association of Rhode Island Authors, Realm Makers, and Cape Cod Writers Center. Dr. Carreiro has presented internationally, serving as a keynote speaker at the 2023 and 2025 International Dublin Writers’ Festival and at the IV International Congress of Synesthesia, Science & Art at the University of Almeria. He has been formally recognized by the House of Representatives, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, for his elected service on the Swansea School Committee, and is a multiple-year honoree in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers. His honors also include the 2024 Global Book Awards Silver Medal for Religious and Spiritual Fantasy and finalist status for the 2024 Killer Nashville Silver Falchion Award for Best Sci-fi/Fantasy.
Dr. Carreiro earned his Ed.D. and Ed.M. in teaching, curriculum, and learning environments from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and his B.A. in English from the University of Maine.
When he is not busy working and writing, Dr. Carreiro enjoys reading, going to concerts and movies, spending time outdoors and hiking, and participating in church and family activities.
For more details, visit https://immortalitywars.com/ and https://nception-coach.com
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories