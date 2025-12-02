Balitecture Launches Black Friday Deals with SUKU Residences
Balitecture, an Australian-owned leading property developer in Bali has just launched Black Friday deals for their newest development called SUKU Residences.
“SUKU Residences offers the biggest Black Friday sale with discounts up to $25K USD on luxury Uluwatu villas from $239K. Buyers get free wellness retreats for 3–4BR units, outdoor sitting areas for 2BRs, and an exclusive new grey colour scheme. Backed by Balitecture, SUKU offers high ROI potential, modern design, and strong rental demand in Bali’s fastest-growing hotspot,” said Byron, the General Manager of Balitecture.
With Uluwatu now dominating Bali’s investment landscape thanks to rapid infrastructure upgrades, booming tourism, and soaring rental demand, SUKU Residences is perfectly positioned as the next high-performing asset class for savvy buyers.
This year’s Black Friday release doesn’t just discount real estate but elevates it. SUKU Residences announces new design inclusions, exclusive features, and limited bonuses that push the development even further ahead of typical off-plan offerings.
Limited Black Friday Offers
Free Wellness Retreat
Available for 3-4-bedroom units, this free inclusion comes with a private sauna + ice bath setup, turning each villa into a boutique wellness escape. The wellness retreat upgrade also includes additional pergolas and dedicated space for yoga and meditation.
Free Outdoor Sitting Area + Pergola
Available for 2-bedroom villas, adding both lifestyle value and rental appeal.
Exclusive New Colour Scheme
All units now feature an optional signature grey palette, elevating SUKU’s contemporary aesthetic and giving early buyers a first-access advantage.
Starting from Just $239K USD
Buyers gain immediate access to luxury design, high functionality, and strong projected rental yields - making SUKU Residences one of the most compelling entry points into the Uluwatu market.
A New Benchmark for Modern Living in Uluwatu
SUKU Residences blends thoughtful architecture, wellness-driven design, and long-term investment strategy. Located minutes from world-renowned surf breaks, premium dining, and major upcoming developments, the project delivers both lifestyle appeal and clear ROI potential.
As Uluwatu continues its surge as Bali’s next major luxury corridor, SUKU Residences’ Black Friday release offers investors a strategic opportunity at the perfect moment.
About SUKU Residences
SUKU Residences is a modern villa development located in the heart of Uluwatu. Focused on functional layouts, timeless design, and wellness-centric living, SUKU brings a new standard of quality to Bali’s growing property sector.
About Balitecture
Balitecture is Bali’s leading villa developer, recognised for building high-quality, design-driven projects across the island. Backed by award-winning architects and a proven track record in the luxury development sector, BT continues to set the benchmark for innovation and execution.
Balitecture’s most recent project sold out within days, reinforcing both the market’s trust in BT and the strong demand for premium, well-designed villas in Bali. SUKU Residences is the next evolution of that standard. With smarter layouts, elevated finishes, and a focus on wellness-driven living.
Contact
Chris Kervin
+62 823-1360-0632
https://www.balitecture.com/
