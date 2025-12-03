JCBank Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Program for Local Indiana School District
JCBank has partnered with iGrad to launch a student financial literacy platform for 11th-grade high school students in the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation in Indiana. The platform aims to equip students with practical money management skills to meet Indiana's new financial literacy graduation requirements.
San Diego, CA, December 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- iGrad has partnered with JCBank to provide its customized, interactive, online and mobile student financial literacy platform to high school students within the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation school district.
Officially launched at the start of the school year in August 2025, the program provides 11th-grade students with access to iGrad’s award-winning digital learning platform, equipping them with practical money management skills through real-world simulations, assessments, and personalized financial education modules. Students will use iGrad’s digital modules as a core component of their personal finance courses to support Indiana’s new financial literacy graduation requirements.
“As a community bank rooted in Indiana, we recognize that financial literacy is foundational to lifelong success,” said Marvin Veatch, President and CEO of JCBank. “Many young adults enter the workforce or higher education without essential money management skills, leading to avoidable hardships. By supporting this graduation requirement, we’re investing in our local students’ futures – equipping them with practical knowledge to make informed decisions about savings, loans, investments, and other money management matters. This isn’t just about compliance; it’s about empowering the next generation to make financially sound decisions in their life and building more resilient communities.”
JCBank chose to partner with iGrad on this initiative for its evidence-based, interactive approach and alignment with Indiana’s educational standards. The platform adapts to students’ academic levels and local economic context, while also focusing on behavioral psychology (e.g., gamification and scenario-based learning), ensuring relevance and engagement.
“While JCBank has deep expertise in finance, delivering engaging, age-appropriate curriculum requires specialized educational design,” said Veatch. “Partnering with iGrad allows us to leverage their proven, interactive platform tailored for high school students. Their approach combines real-world scenarios with measurable learning outcomes, ensuring students don’t just memorize concepts but internalize them. This collaboration lets us focus on what we do best—community relationships—while iGrad handles scalable, technology-enabled education.”
In addition to providing a core curriculum on budgeting, credit, investing, and student loans, educators can also track and report students’ progress in real-time and identify areas where students need extra support.
“Programs like this ensure students graduate not only with academic knowledge, but also with the financial confidence to make sound decisions as they go off to college or join the workforce,” said Donna Miller, iGrad Vice President of Business Development. “We’re proud to partner with JCBank to expand access to meaningful financial education and prepare students for lifelong financial wellness.”
About iGrad
iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that provides artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 2.7 million students at 600 colleges and universities, over 20,000 employers and over 300 financial institutions.
iGrad’s Your Money Personality® was recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron’s Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad received the 2022 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions C Investments for its Enrich platform.
For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org.
Officially launched at the start of the school year in August 2025, the program provides 11th-grade students with access to iGrad’s award-winning digital learning platform, equipping them with practical money management skills through real-world simulations, assessments, and personalized financial education modules. Students will use iGrad’s digital modules as a core component of their personal finance courses to support Indiana’s new financial literacy graduation requirements.
“As a community bank rooted in Indiana, we recognize that financial literacy is foundational to lifelong success,” said Marvin Veatch, President and CEO of JCBank. “Many young adults enter the workforce or higher education without essential money management skills, leading to avoidable hardships. By supporting this graduation requirement, we’re investing in our local students’ futures – equipping them with practical knowledge to make informed decisions about savings, loans, investments, and other money management matters. This isn’t just about compliance; it’s about empowering the next generation to make financially sound decisions in their life and building more resilient communities.”
JCBank chose to partner with iGrad on this initiative for its evidence-based, interactive approach and alignment with Indiana’s educational standards. The platform adapts to students’ academic levels and local economic context, while also focusing on behavioral psychology (e.g., gamification and scenario-based learning), ensuring relevance and engagement.
“While JCBank has deep expertise in finance, delivering engaging, age-appropriate curriculum requires specialized educational design,” said Veatch. “Partnering with iGrad allows us to leverage their proven, interactive platform tailored for high school students. Their approach combines real-world scenarios with measurable learning outcomes, ensuring students don’t just memorize concepts but internalize them. This collaboration lets us focus on what we do best—community relationships—while iGrad handles scalable, technology-enabled education.”
In addition to providing a core curriculum on budgeting, credit, investing, and student loans, educators can also track and report students’ progress in real-time and identify areas where students need extra support.
“Programs like this ensure students graduate not only with academic knowledge, but also with the financial confidence to make sound decisions as they go off to college or join the workforce,” said Donna Miller, iGrad Vice President of Business Development. “We’re proud to partner with JCBank to expand access to meaningful financial education and prepare students for lifelong financial wellness.”
About iGrad
iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that provides artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 2.7 million students at 600 colleges and universities, over 20,000 employers and over 300 financial institutions.
iGrad’s Your Money Personality® was recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron’s Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad received the 2022 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions C Investments for its Enrich platform.
For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org.
Contact
iGrad / EnrichContact
Kevin Soehner
818-444-1525
https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com
Kevin Soehner
818-444-1525
https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com
Categories