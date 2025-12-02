53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade Presented by the North End Athletic Association Sunday December 14, 2025
For the 53rd year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter on Sunday December 14, 2025 at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue.
Boston, MA, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A non-profit association dedicated to promote athletic, social, educational and civic activity for over 60 years.
Santa Arrives by helicopter bringing Christmas
Greetings to Boston’s North End Residents
Sunday December 14, 2025
Boston…for the 53rd year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter on Sunday December 14, 2025 at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue
Miss Massachusetts Perianne Caron, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Wally the Green Monster and Tessie of the Boston Red Sox, Blades of the Boston Bruins, Elsa and Anna, Darth Vader, Barbie and many other Christmas characters, along with Santa’s Elves will be joining the Parade.
Santa and all his friends will join the Annual Christmas Parade that makes its way through the streets of the North End. Spreading the Christmas cheer along the parade route will be the Boston Fireman’s Band, the Aleppo Shriners Units, the Italian American Band, the National Lancers of Massachusetts as well as the Marching Bands from Woburn High School, Medford High School and North Reading High School.
Contact:
East Coast Associates – PR/Advertising Agency
Ted Tomasone
617.510.0026
North End Athletic Association, Inc.
PO Box 130134 - Boston, MA 02113
Christina Chmura
978-535-5833
http://www.EastC.com
North End Athletic Association Presents the 53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade
53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade
