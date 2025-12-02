Kooth Expands with Acquisition of Kismet Health
Chicago, IL, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kooth (AIM: KOO), a global leader in digital mental health and one of the fastest-growing youth mental health providers in the United States, announced its acquisition of Kismet Health, a telehealth platform created specifically for healthcare. Kooth’s flagship U.S. offering, Soluna, already supports 6 million young people ages 13-25, and the addition of Kismet strengthens Kooth’s ability to meet growing demand for developmentally appropriate, family-centered digital mental health support.
Kismet brings an innovative, EMR-agnostic virtual care platform that demonstrates three times the engagement of standard video solutions. With tools intentionally designed to meet the needs of children, parents, and caregivers, Kismet offers a fresh and clinically informed approach to engaging young people and families in care — a priority across U.S. commercial, Medicaid, and school-based markets.
“Our focus is on expanding access to preventative mental and behavioral health support,” said Kate Newhouse, Chief Executive Officer at Kooth. “Kismet’s platform strengthens our ability to reach younger individuals while involving parents and caregivers more meaningfully to deliver high-quality support.”
The Kismet team brings deep clinical insight and firsthand understanding of the challenges families face when seeking care.
“Growing up in rural Alaska, I saw the very real barriers to accessing quality care within my community,” said Dr. Cierra Gromoff, Co-Founder and CEO of Kismet Health. “Our goal in creating Kismet was to design a telehealth solution that would feel welcoming to patients, and valuable to providers. With Kooth, we’re able to use our technology to help expand access significantly, improving quality care for individuals and families everywhere.”
Kismet mirrors the in-person experience virtually, offering a consistent and developmentally appropriate interface whether patients are seen fully online or in hybrid settings. The platform enables providers to tailor care to each individual’s developmental stage and needs, supporting strong engagement from children and families. Impressively, 95% of users report the experience of using Kismet is superior to other telehealth platforms.
“We built Kismet to make virtual care feel more human and more responsive to what patients actually need,” Dr. Gromoff continued. “Our approach brings warmth, creativity, and flexibility to care — the same strengths that Kooth has demonstrated at scale with digital solutions like Soluna. Together we can create even more engaging, meaningful experiences.”
Kismet’s activities feature allows clinicians to upload and manage resources, worksheets, and intake forms; use real-time drawing and typing tools; or incorporate pre-programmed activities created by experts. This flexibility supports a broad range of clinical workflows, making it highly adaptable to the operational needs of U.S. health systems, community providers, and school-based programs.
“We started Kismet to reimagine what virtual care could look like — not just a video call, but an experience that deepens connection and truly improves outcomes,” said Christie Sander, Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kismet Health.“ As part of Kooth, we’re stepping into a future where access to high-quality care isn’t defined by where you live or what resources you have. Together, we can redefine how care is delivered, and now have the opportunity to bring that to millions more around the world.”
Kooth will acquire Kismet Health’s intellectual property, along with four key team members who will integrate with Kooth’s existing U.S. team. Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.
About Kooth
As a global leader in digital mental and behavioral health, Kooth supports millions of young people and adults with safe, stigma-free, confidential care. For over 20 years, their mission has been simple but powerful: making sure everyone can find the right support at the right time. The company's services, Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna — a first-in-the-US digital behavioral health solution — are welcoming digital spaces where people can access proven tools, connect in safe, moderated peer communities, and get instant access to professional coaches and counselors. Trusted by healthcare systems, governments, schools, and families worldwide, Kooth makes safe, effective support available whenever it's needed, empowering people to manage challenges and thrive on their own terms.
