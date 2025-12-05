Former Toyota Group Vice President Steven Sturm Joins MAN Marketing as Executive Auto Advisor
MAN Marketing has appointed former Toyota Motor North America executive Steven Sturm as Executive Auto Advisor. With 35+ years of OEM and retail leadership, including overseeing Toyota’s national brand strategy and launching Lexus, Sturm will help strengthen MAN Marketing’s growth and support dealerships with high-level automotive marketing expertise.
Oakbrook Terrace, IL, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MAN Marketing, an employee-owned, full-service automotive marketing agency today announced that Steven Sturm, former Group Vice President of Corporate Communications, Strategic Planning & Research at Toyota Motor North America, has joined the agency as Executive Auto Advisor.
Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most respected marketing strategists, Sturm brings more than 35 years of automotive marketing and sales leadership to the role, including oversight of national Toyota brand strategy, integrated marketing, retail effectiveness and several landmark product launches, including the debut of the Lexus brand. His appointment will enable MAN Marketing to accelerate its growth trajectory and strengthen its position as a trusted marketing partner for automotive dealerships in Chicagoland and nationwide.
Following his time at Toyota, Sturm served as Executive Auto Advisor to the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB), Auto Category Development Officer at AOL and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Informa Advanstar.
“Steve’s vast OEM and retail expertise gives our clients a competitive edge few agencies can offer,” said Kurt Schneider, President of MAN Marketing. “His insight into how manufacturers and dealers succeed at scale will directly benefit our clients’ growth and performance in a challenging automotive market”.
“MAN Marketing is built for today’s rapidly changing retail landscape, and I’m excited to help dealers grow smarter and faster,” said Sturm.
About Steven Sturm
Steven Sturm is a veteran automotive and media executive with more than 3 decades of leadership across Toyota Motor North America, Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB), AOL, and Informa Advanstar, specializing in brand strategy, retail effectiveness, and digital transformation.
About MAN Marketing
MAN Marketing is a full-service, employee-owned automotive marketing agency in Oakbrook Terrance, IL with a 45+ year track record of delivering data-driven performance marketing solutions to automotive dealerships nationwide to maximize sales growth.
