Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC Announces Publication of "The Dark Enlightenment and Project 2025: A 2025 Annual Report" by HASE Fiero

Structured as a forensic government audit, Fiero’s work unfolds with the icy calm of a bureaucratic report while revealing the quiet, procedural dismantling of democratic governance. Critics are already comparing the experience to reading Succession fused with 1984, delivered with the analytical density of a RAND study and the dread of a classified memo you were never meant to see.