Veteran Brothers Launch Maverix: a New Era of Luxury Western Golfwear Made in the USA
Maverix, a luxury western golfwear brand founded by veteran brothers Kyle and Dillon, has launched with a mission to blend western grit, elevated style, and performance golf apparel—all proudly Made in the USA. Inspired by their time at Fort Bragg, the rodeo, and the golf course, Maverix brings a bold new look to modern golf.
Buckeye, AZ, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maverix Launches as America’s Premier Luxury Western Golfwear Brand, Founded by Two Veteran Brothers
Maverix, a bold new name in luxury western-inspired golfwear, November 17th announced its official debut to the golf and fashion industries. Founded by brothers Kyle Norgren, a former U.S. Army Green Beret, and Dillon Taylor, a U.S. Army Airborne veteran, Maverix blends the grit of the American West with elevated performance golf apparel—creating a category-defining brand rooted in authenticity, craftsmanship, and American pride.
Kyle and Dillon grew up with a love for wide-open country, rodeo grit, and long days on the golf course. While stationed together at Fort Bragg, the brothers spent their off-duty time either riding bulls at the rodeo or grinding on the course, living out a rare fusion of warrior discipline, western tradition, and competitive sport. This lifestyle sparked a realization: the golf world lacked a true luxury western apparel brand that reflected their identity.
From that moment, Maverix was born.
“We wanted a brand that represented the kind of men we were, disciplined, rugged, sharp, and raised on western values,” said co-founder Kyle Norgren. “Everything from the fit to the fabrics to the stitching embodies the blend of luxury, western heritage, and premium golfwear we grew up living.”
Unlike typical mass-produced apparel companies, Maverix is built around American craftsmanship. The brothers worked alongside their parents to create a family-led operation dedicated to Made in the USA quality. Every piece is engineered with high-end materials, structured lines, and timeless western influence, designed to perform on the course while looking elevated enough for any setting.
Co-founder Dillon Taylor shared, “Being veterans, we’ve seen firsthand the value of attention to detail, hard work, and pride in what you make. That’s why Maverix exists—to bring luxury western style to the golf world in a way that hasn’t been done before.”
The brand’s debut collection, Fairway Frontier, introduces rich earth tones, premium finishes, and subtle rugged detailing that pay homage to the landscapes and traditions of the American West. Each piece reflects the Maverix ethos: bold, refined, and built for those who refuse to blend in.
With roots in military discipline, western heritage, and a lifelong passion for golf, these brothers are positioning Maverix as the go-to brand for golfers seeking elevated style with a rugged American edge. By combining luxury, western craftsmanship, and modern golf performance, Maverix is poised to become one of the fastest-rising premium apparel brands in the country.
To explore the full collection or learn more about the founders, visit www.maverixinc.com.
Media Contact:
Maverix Public Relations
info@maverixinc.com
Kyle Norgren
703-638-8182
https://www.maverixinc.com
