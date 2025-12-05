Veteran Brothers Launch Maverix: a New Era of Luxury Western Golfwear Made in the USA

Maverix, a luxury western golfwear brand founded by veteran brothers Kyle and Dillon, has launched with a mission to blend western grit, elevated style, and performance golf apparel—all proudly Made in the USA. Inspired by their time at Fort Bragg, the rodeo, and the golf course, Maverix brings a bold new look to modern golf.