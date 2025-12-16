KEYSS INC. and BXN Empower Austin Small Businesses with Technology Credit Giveaway
Austin, TX, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- KEYSS INC., an Austin-based provider of innovative IT and software solutions, has announced a strategic collaboration with BXN, the premier networking community for local tradespeople and small business owners. Together, they are launching an exciting contest that will award up to $60,000 in technology development credits, empowering local entrepreneurs to build, scale, and modernize their businesses.
The contest’s grand prize winner will receive $50,000 in credit redeemable for KEYSS INC’s comprehensive suite of IT and development services. These include custom software and app development, AI integrations, CRM systems, websites, mobile apps, and more—tailored to help businesses streamline operations and innovate. Second and third-place winners will each receive $5,000 in credits.
“Small businesses are the backbone of Austin’s economy, and at KEYSS INC., we’re passionate about helping them thrive in a digital world,” said Pramod Kaushik, Founder and CEO of KEYSS INC. “This contest is about more than credits; it’s about building dreams and fostering growth in our Austin community.”
“This partnership aligns perfectly with BXN’s mission to empower our members with meaningful resources and support,” said Ricardo Aviles and Rodney Brulloths, founders of BXN. “BXN serves as a vital hub for collaboration among Austin’s trades and small business sectors, offering opportunities for growth to everyone from plumbers and electricians to HVAC technicians and bookkeepers.”
For full contest details, visit bxnmembers.com. To learn more about KEYSS INC’s services, visit keyssinc.com.
Pramod Kaushik
512-522-4195
https://keyssinc.com
