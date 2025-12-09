Dorene Lewis Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Indianapolis, IN, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dorene Lewis of Indianapolis, Indiana has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry.
About Dorene Lewis
Dorene Lewis is both a praise dancer and minister affiliated with Prophetic Anointing Flow of the Holy Spirit Praise Dance Ministry. For more than twenty years, she has inspired many through her dancing, personal testimony, and commitment to her calling. She frequently receives invitations to minister at events in other states, and her performances—whether at gospel concerts, community events, or on stage—are recognized as uplifting and faith-affirming.
Prior to her ministry work, Lewis performed as an opening act for prominent R&B artists and was part of a women’s hip hop dance group from 1991 through 1998. For seven years, she was also a cheerleader for the Indianapolis Colts, highlighting her enthusiasm and skill. In 2015, she founded Indianapolis Artist Alliance Production, which led to her writing and directing the stage play "Dance Miss Dorene" during 2017 and 2018.
Her experience also includes appearances in gospel magazines, spots on radio shows, and a guest appearance on "It's Time to Praise the Lord" on TBN in 2002. As an author, she has published two books: "Miss Dorene: God Has Brought Me Too Far and I Can't Quit Now" and "Arielle: Mystery Hidden Within." In 2021, she started the Dorene Lewis Prophetic Praise Dance Ministry YouTube channel to reach a wider audience.
Lewis has received numerous accolades over the years, such as International Praise Dancer of the Year in both 2021 and 2024, Youtuber of the Year in 2024, I Am Her International Crowned Woman of God in 2025, and the She's the Rock Award in 2025. She was also crowned Ms. Sunburst Queen for Indiana in 2021 and held the title of Queen of Classic Ms. Circle City Indy from 2015 to 2018. P.O.W.E.R. recognized her as a VIP earlier this year.
In 2018, Lewis became an ordained minister. She received her prophetic praise dancer certification in 2019 and earned her early childhood professional certificate from Ivy Tech Community College in 2010. She completed her ministerial certificate and licensure at University Strategus Ministerial in 2018.
Dorene was born and raised in Indianapolis and is the mother of several children and grandmother to six grandchildren. Storytelling and dance ministry continue to be among her greatest passions.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
