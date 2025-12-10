P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors Jocelyn Mull as a VIP for Winter 2026
Inglewood, CA, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jocelyn Mull of Inglewood, California, has been recognized as a VIP for winter 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. Mull will be included in the winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Jocelyn Mull
Jocelyn Mull is an accomplished author, ghost writer, ordained minister, and licensed evangelist through the Church of God in Christ. Her life is dedicated to kingdom ministry outreach. As CEO of Twenty Pearls, she has made a significant impact by leading and inspiring others in her community and beyond.
Mull is also a sought-after speaker at global conferences and summits, sharing her insights and experience with audiences worldwide. Her book, "Forgive: It Takes Love to Win," reflects her commitment to faith and forgiveness. Mull's career highlights her dedication to ministry, publishing, and empowering others. She has traveled the world performing, teaching, and doing choreography for special choir presentations.
A recipient of numerous accolades, Mull was named an Educator of Excellence for NYS and has been awarded the 2025 International Impact Book Award sponsored by All In Media category Motivational-Overcoming Obstacles and Adversity. She was also a P.O.W.E.R. VIP for Fall 2025.
Mull earned an Ed.D. in curriculum instruction from SUNY at Buffalo and a Master of Theological Studies from Oral Roberts University. She has a Th D in Theology from NDU. Dr Mull also studied at Cambridge at Oxford for one semester as a featured artist in Education in the category - Choreopoem, " Up Above My Head, I Hear Music in the Air."
In her spare time, Jocelyn enjoys writing, ministry, and publishing.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
