A Book from Oaklea That Puts Forth a New Theory of Human Life and Existence Has Become the "Number One New Release in Cosmology" on Amazon
A book from Oaklea based on the author's interpretation of information from multiple sources including Elon Musk's Grok 4, quantum physics experiments and consciousness research conducted at UVa has reached the status of “Number One New Release in Cosmology" on Amazon.
Richmond, VA, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A book published recently by The Oaklea Press, written by bestselling award-winning author Stephen Hawley Martin, presents a controversial theory that the author says he believes explains how life and humans came to be and evolved, as well as why it happened.
The book is entitled "A New Theory of Human Life & Existence: A Survey & Synthesis of Grok's Analysis, Quantum Physics, DOPS at UVa, Max Planck, Gnosticism, Christian Doctrine, Jung, Monroe, Sheldrake, Cayce & Others" and is available on Amazon as a Kindle ebook, as an audio book, and in trade paperback and casebound hardcover editions.
The author draws on publicly available scientific material—including work by members of The Royal Society of London for Improving Natural Knowledge, quantum physics research, studies from the Division of Perceptual Studies (DOPS) at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, statements by Max Planck (1858-1947), a German theoretical physicist whose discovery of energy quanta won him the Nobel Prize in Physics, insights gained from querying the Grok 4 AI assistant, and a number of other sources.
Martin said, "Some may not agree with every aspect of my theory, but I believe the information I’ve uncovered and revealed, particularly what Max Planck is quoted as having said coupled with the response I got from Grok 4, which I have stated verbatim in the book, may turn out to be the death knell for Scientific Materialism, which has dominated scientific thinking for at least the past 150 years. I believe that’s a good thing because I also believe that once people know how and why they exist, the world will become a better place.”
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and publishes fiction, business management, self-help, memoirs, biographies, science & technology and metaphysical titles. The firm has more than 220 books in print.
