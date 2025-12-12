Elizabeth M. Foley Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Toledo, OH, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth M. Foley of Toledo, Ohio, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law.
About Elizabeth M. Foley
Elizabeth M. Foley is a fractional general counsel at Elizabeth M. Foley, Esq. (LinkedIn.com/in/elizabeth-m-foley), providing legal support in corporate governance, compliance, contracts, litigation oversight, negotiations and HR for startups and private equity-backed companies.
With 25 years of corporate legal experience, Foley has managed risk, regulatory compliance, and contract strategy for organizations like HCR ManorCare (publicly traded and under The Carlyle Group) and ProMedica. At HCR, she advised a $200M joint venture pharmacy operation across 13 states and multiple hospice infusion pharmacies in 3 states. She oversaw $600M in vendor contracts and supported operations generating over $4B annually across 500+ business units. She also oversaw HR policy revisions and employee claims in state and federal courts. Her leadership included disaster preparedness for 500+ post-acute facilities and emergency coordination during hurricanes, fires, floods, and pandemics. Foley's expertise led to her promotion to Senior Counsel.
Active in her community, Foley serves with groups such as Toledo United Way (Women's Initiative Board), Toledo Women's Bar Association, Toledo Smith College Club (president), Toledo Bar Association, Toledo Alliance Francaise Board, and American Health Lawyers, and previously held roles with the Toledo Repertoire Theatre Board (president), Toledo Opera Board and Toledo Zoo Foundation Board.
Foley holds a J.D. from Case Western Reserve University and a B.A. from Smith College.
In her free time, she enjoys traveling, local arts, gardening, and volunteering.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
