Michael E. Zielinski Named an Influential Business Professional for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Mount Prospect, IL, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been chosen as an Influential Business Professional For 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in government.
About Michael E. Zielinski
Michael E. Zielinski has dedicated over four decades to serving the U.S. Government. He is currently a revenue agent with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Treasury, where he oversees national audits and federal tax investigations.
Zielinski earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana in 1981. He entered public service the following year, joining the IRS from 1982 to 1985, then spending a year at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before returning to the IRS in 1986, where he remains today.
An esteemed member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, Zielinski has received the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award, American Achievement Award, was named an Honored Member, and a Professional of the Year for 2026.
Outside his professional responsibilities, Michael likes to spend time with his family, travel, and stay active through exercise.
For more information, visit www.irs.gov.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Michael E. Zielinski
Michael E. Zielinski has dedicated over four decades to serving the U.S. Government. He is currently a revenue agent with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Treasury, where he oversees national audits and federal tax investigations.
Zielinski earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana in 1981. He entered public service the following year, joining the IRS from 1982 to 1985, then spending a year at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before returning to the IRS in 1986, where he remains today.
An esteemed member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, Zielinski has received the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award, American Achievement Award, was named an Honored Member, and a Professional of the Year for 2026.
Outside his professional responsibilities, Michael likes to spend time with his family, travel, and stay active through exercise.
For more information, visit www.irs.gov.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Categories