Uni K Wax Grand Opening in Dr. Phillips, Orlando – A New Era of Smoothness
Orlando, FL, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Uni K Wax Launches New Location in Dr. Phillips, Orlando Bringing Premium Waxing Services to Central Florida
Uni K Wax opened its newest location in Grand Oaks Plaza, Dr. Phillips, on November 19, 2025. This marks the company’s first new build under CEO Heather Harris. “This is a dynamic market, and we’re excited to bring our signature waxing services to the heart of Central Florida,” said Heather Harris, CEO of Uni K Wax.
Situated in the vibrant and convenient Grand Oaks Plaza at 5178 Dr. Phillips Blvd., Suite 137, Orlando, FL 32819. Uni K Wax Dr. Phillips offers a clean, modern, and welcoming environment for a variety of waxing services, including Brazilian waxing, eyebrow shaping, and full-body waxing. The focus is on providing an exceptional client experience through high-quality services, cleanliness, and comfort.
A Focus on Quality and Comfort
Uni K Wax is known for its natural waxing products, including its ElastiK™ wax, which adheres only to the hair, minimizing irritation. Each client is provided with a personalized wax pot for a sanitized and comfortable session. The studio follows a one customer, one wax warmer policy to ensure hygiene and comfort.
Franchisee owner Reshma Sharma stated, "We are thrilled to bring the Uni K Wax experience to Orlando’s Dr. Phillips area. Our goal is to create a space where clients feel comfortable and well cared for, with attention to detail and quality service."
To celebrate the grand opening, Uni K Wax is offering the following:
50% off your First Wax
25% off All Packages
$49 Essential Membership (with Free Gift)
For more information, visit: Uni K Wax Dr. Phillips.
Rooted in Trust and Quality
Uni K Wax is known for its focus on customer service and maintaining high standards. The brand’s natural wax provides a gentler alternative to traditional options, minimizing discomfort. Local resident Rina P. shared, "The space is clean, modern, and welcoming, and the staff is professional. My service was quick, comfortable, and done with great attention to detail. I’m happy to have them in the area."
Convenience and Accessibility
Uni K Wax Dr. Phillips is open seven days a week, offering both online appointments and walk-ins. The location is easily accessible to Orlando residents, and the professional team provides personalized waxing services in a comfortable and hygienic environment.
For more information or to book an appointment, visit unikwax.com or call (407) 214-2471.
About Uni K Wax
Uni K Wax, the 35-unit hair removal and waxing franchise, was founded in 1993 by Noemi Grupenmager. Frustrated by inadequate waxing options for her daughters, Grupenmager developed a natural, elastic wax as an alternative to the painful honey wax and paper strips. She also introduced a skin-friendly application and removal technique for faster, more comfortable services. Today, the brand offers a dynamic blend of 160 waxing services—from eyebrow waxing to facial waxing, Brazilian bikini wax, and full-body wax—for unisex customers.
The Uni K Wax brand began its franchising journey in 2007 and has since expanded to include 35 franchised and two corporate locations in states including Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Texas.
In 2023, Grupenmager decided to retire and sell the company. Exaltare Capital Management, a Boston-based private equity firm with a focus on franchise and multi-unit businesses, and Heather Elrod, former Amazing Lash CEO and Managing Partner at Conscious Capital Growth, acquired the Uni K Wax brand.
To learn more about franchising with Uni K Wax, visit: https://unikwaxfranchise.com.
Contact Information:
Address:
5178 Dr. Phillips Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819, United States
Phone:
(407) 214-2471
Website:
unikwax.com
About Uni K Wax
