Uni K Wax Grand Opening in Dr. Phillips, Orlando – A New Era of Smoothness

Uni K Wax has officially opened its newest location in Dr. Phillips, Orlando (Grand Oaks Plaza), marking the first new build under CEO Heather Harris. Opened on November 19, 2025, the studio offers a luxurious, modern, and clean space for all waxing needs. Uni K Wax sets a new standard with its proprietary, natural ElastiK™ wax, which is gentler on the skin and adheres to hair, not skin. The brand prioritizes hygiene with a "one customer, one wax warmer" policy.