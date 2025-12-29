Techead Successfully Completes CMMC Level 1 Self-Attestation with Steadfast Partners’ Support
Richmond, VA, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Techead, a leading provider of creative and IT staffing solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1 Self-Attestation, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and supporting clients in the defense industrial base.
This milestone was achieved through a strategic partnership with Steadfast Partners, a cybersecurity consultancy specializing in compliance readiness and risk management. Steadfast Partners provided expert guidance throughout the process, ensuring Techead met all requirements for Level 1, which focuses on foundational cybersecurity practices for protecting Federal Contract Information (FCI).
Philise Conein, CEO of Techead, stated, "Our clients trust us with critical projects, and achieving CMMC Level 1 compliance demonstrates our dedication to security and excellence. We are grateful to Steadfast Partners for their expertise and collaborative approach in helping us reach this important goal."
Justin Graham, Co-Founder of Steadfast Partners, played an instrumental role in this effort. His deep knowledge of CMMC requirements and hands-on support were invaluable in guiding Techead through the self-attestation process efficiently and effectively.
Marc Sabelli, Co-Founder of Steadfast Partners, added, "We are honored to partner with Techead on this journey. Their leadership team’s commitment to cybersecurity best practices sets a strong example for organizations across the industry."
The successful completion of CMMC Level 1 Self-Attestation positions Techead to continue serving government and defense-related clients with confidence, ensuring compliance with evolving Department of Defense (DoD) standards.
About Techead
Techead delivers creative and IT staffing solutions that help businesses thrive. With a focus on innovation, integrity, and client success, Techead connects top talent with leading organizations nationwide.
About Steadfast Partners
Steadfast Partners is a cybersecurity consultancy dedicated to helping organizations strengthen their security posture through compliance readiness, risk management, and continuous assurance services.
This milestone was achieved through a strategic partnership with Steadfast Partners, a cybersecurity consultancy specializing in compliance readiness and risk management. Steadfast Partners provided expert guidance throughout the process, ensuring Techead met all requirements for Level 1, which focuses on foundational cybersecurity practices for protecting Federal Contract Information (FCI).
Philise Conein, CEO of Techead, stated, "Our clients trust us with critical projects, and achieving CMMC Level 1 compliance demonstrates our dedication to security and excellence. We are grateful to Steadfast Partners for their expertise and collaborative approach in helping us reach this important goal."
Justin Graham, Co-Founder of Steadfast Partners, played an instrumental role in this effort. His deep knowledge of CMMC requirements and hands-on support were invaluable in guiding Techead through the self-attestation process efficiently and effectively.
Marc Sabelli, Co-Founder of Steadfast Partners, added, "We are honored to partner with Techead on this journey. Their leadership team’s commitment to cybersecurity best practices sets a strong example for organizations across the industry."
The successful completion of CMMC Level 1 Self-Attestation positions Techead to continue serving government and defense-related clients with confidence, ensuring compliance with evolving Department of Defense (DoD) standards.
About Techead
Techead delivers creative and IT staffing solutions that help businesses thrive. With a focus on innovation, integrity, and client success, Techead connects top talent with leading organizations nationwide.
About Steadfast Partners
Steadfast Partners is a cybersecurity consultancy dedicated to helping organizations strengthen their security posture through compliance readiness, risk management, and continuous assurance services.
Contact
Steadfast Partners LLCContact
Marc Sabelli
737-210-5503
https://www.steadfastpartners.io
Marc Sabelli
737-210-5503
https://www.steadfastpartners.io
Categories