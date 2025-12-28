Elait Health Recognised in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms
Lewes, DE, December 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elait Health today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms (HDMP), authored by Gartner Analyst Laura Craft in July 2025. This recognition highlights Elait Health’s momentum as it enters its Series A fundraising round to accelerate growth, expand its AI marketplace, and scale adoption across healthcare.
Elait Health’s Intelligent Health Platform is an AI-powered, FHIR-native solution that modernizes health data management to unlock value, lower costs, and accelerate time-to-value across healthcare operations.
The platform combines FHIR APIs with AI-driven workflows to automate traditionally labor-intensive processes—such as data pipelines, governance, quality, and advanced analytics. It is further enhanced by a marketplace of AI-powered applications, including digital agents, analytic libraries, remote monitoring tools, and a next-generation AI contact center for improving patient and member engagement.
Healthcare organizations increasingly rely on well-governed, interoperable data to power analytics, meet CMS compliance, improve outcomes and enable AI responsibly. Elait Health addresses these needs by delivering:
Unified data foundation: Standardized acquisition across sources through FHIR-based exchanges. Data governance & quality: Built-in controls to ensure reliability, compliance, and trust. Marketplace Apps, Analytics & AI enablement: AI-powered app with packaged analytics and AI agents to streamline ops and lower costs
Executive Commentary
“This recognition underscores the market need for a unified, AI-powered health data management platform,” said Michael Boggs, CEO of Elait Health. “Elait Health's Series A round will allow to expand innovation and grow AI app marketplace and scale adoption with providers, payers and life sciences organizations. By transforming healthcare data into trusted, actionable intelligence are lowering costs, streamlining operations and improving patient and member experiences. Excited to partner with investors who share the vision for transforming healthcare.”
Source: Gartner Report, Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms, By Laura Craft, July 2025.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Elait Health
Elait Health delivers an AI-powered, cloud-based Health Data Management Platform for providers, payers, health-tech, and life sciences organizations. With built-in governance, AI and FHIR-native APIs, Elait Health breaks down silos, accelerates interoperability and delivers faster time-to-value; empowering better data, lower costs and improved outcomes across the entire health value-chain.
Elait Health’s Intelligent Health Platform is an AI-powered, FHIR-native solution that modernizes health data management to unlock value, lower costs, and accelerate time-to-value across healthcare operations.
The platform combines FHIR APIs with AI-driven workflows to automate traditionally labor-intensive processes—such as data pipelines, governance, quality, and advanced analytics. It is further enhanced by a marketplace of AI-powered applications, including digital agents, analytic libraries, remote monitoring tools, and a next-generation AI contact center for improving patient and member engagement.
Healthcare organizations increasingly rely on well-governed, interoperable data to power analytics, meet CMS compliance, improve outcomes and enable AI responsibly. Elait Health addresses these needs by delivering:
Unified data foundation: Standardized acquisition across sources through FHIR-based exchanges. Data governance & quality: Built-in controls to ensure reliability, compliance, and trust. Marketplace Apps, Analytics & AI enablement: AI-powered app with packaged analytics and AI agents to streamline ops and lower costs
Executive Commentary
“This recognition underscores the market need for a unified, AI-powered health data management platform,” said Michael Boggs, CEO of Elait Health. “Elait Health's Series A round will allow to expand innovation and grow AI app marketplace and scale adoption with providers, payers and life sciences organizations. By transforming healthcare data into trusted, actionable intelligence are lowering costs, streamlining operations and improving patient and member experiences. Excited to partner with investors who share the vision for transforming healthcare.”
Source: Gartner Report, Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms, By Laura Craft, July 2025.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Elait Health
Elait Health delivers an AI-powered, cloud-based Health Data Management Platform for providers, payers, health-tech, and life sciences organizations. With built-in governance, AI and FHIR-native APIs, Elait Health breaks down silos, accelerates interoperability and delivers faster time-to-value; empowering better data, lower costs and improved outcomes across the entire health value-chain.
Contact
Elait HealthContact
Jagadeesh Chintaginjala
(407) 887-4411 Ext 5
https://elait.health
Jagadeesh Chintaginjala
(407) 887-4411 Ext 5
https://elait.health
Categories