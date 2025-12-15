Publisher, Get a JAHB, LLC, Rolls Out Abridged Bible’s Third Installment, JAHB: "The Fog Starts to Lift"
Milwaukee, WI, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Just Another Holy Book (JAHB) was composed in my parents’ basement and in my LeMars apartment between 1996 and 2006,” said Mike Spiritfair Marty, owner at Get a JAHB, LLC. “Obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I’m not exactly certain whether or not Jesus existed along with the ideas attributed to Him. My current suspicion is that the Jews, and St. Saul, who was a Jew, were perturbed enough by the writer of Ecclesiasticus--Jesus, or Yeshua, grandson of Sirach, cf 190 B.C.--that they decided to figuratively, not literally ‘kill’ him.”
Marty continued: “JAHB is concerned with transparency ethics, justice, righteousness, and the contemporary social contract--if any--between people and society, and it aims to be both provocative and recognizable. Martin Luther’s theological dispositions were born “out of love for the truth and from desire to elucidate it…’ while one of Dostoevsky’s characters, Sergei Liputin, had a predisposition for ‘the realmost truth.’ Similarly, Get a JAHB, LLC was founded in 2017 on the 100th anniversary of the Russian revolution and on the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s 95 theses. In fact, JAHB: The Fog Starts to Lift is dedicated to two of Luther’s burned-heretic forerunners, Hus and Wycliffe. On April 6th, 2018, I wrote a note on my refrigerator about making it ‘easy’ for people to bring the JAHB pages to church.”
“In this country,” Marty proposed, “you can be an atheist, you can be an American, you can be a Jew, you can be a Hindu, you can be a hypocrite, you can be a woman, you can be a Catholic, but can you be a heretic… or is there no such thing in contemporary America? Essentially, American ‘ethics’ comes down to what you can afford to buy and what you can’t afford to buy. Thus, to help combat the lethargic assimilation of contemporary religious lyinguage in America’s pluralistic, misinforming, pragmatic society JAHB is an antidote that can assist in ameliorating the natural laziness that commonly parallels our nation’s freedom of goals, freedom of morality, and freedom of religion.”
JAHB: The Fog Starts to Lift comprises sections 7 and 8 (Viva City / Tenacity) of the 12 JAHB sections. These two New Testament sections were originally completed in 1997. Its new scheduled paperback publication date is Dec. 27, 2025.
#didyougetajahbyet
