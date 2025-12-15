National Drug Testing Provider Opposes Rescheduling of Marijuana Without DOT Public Safety Protections
Accredited Drug Testing announces position on rescheduling of marijuana.
Sanford, FL, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- President Trump considers rescheduling marijuana.
Recently political insiders, and the national media, have reported that President Trump is considering issuing an executive order which would direct the drug enforcement administration to take steps to reschedule marijuana from its current schedule 1 status to potentially schedule 3. While the President may be considering many factors, including potential political benefits, the detrimental effect on public safety, and the ability for the U.S. Department of Transportation to continue to test for marijuana would be adversely affected if marijuana is rescheduled without provisions made that would continue to provide DOT and HHS with the authority to continue testing for THC.
One of the concerns expressed by many drug testing industry leaders has been the fact that rescheduling marijuana from a schedule I drug to a schedule III drug, would potentially prohibit the US Department of Transportation from continuing to include marijuana as one of the drugs tested for safety sensitive employees such as truck drivers, school bus drivers, airline pilots and other regulated transportation industries.
Accredited Drug Testing President James A. Greer, who has over 30 years' experience in the drug and alcohol testing industry, along with being the recent past Chairman of the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association stated,
"While I understand President Trump‘s interest in the rescheduling of marijuana, including potential health benefits and political considerations, the significant negative impact it will have on America’s illegal drug use, and the jeopardizing of public safety and the Nations transportation industry must be considered above all other deliberations. There must be a safety carveout for DOT if any rescheduling of marijuana is considered."
As this issue develops Accredited Drug Testing, along with our other affiliated companies will remain part of the National discussion.
About Accredited Drug Testing - Accredited Drug Testing is one of the largest Nationwide providers of drug and alcohol testing for DOT and non-DOT regulated employers. For more information visit www.accrediteddrugtesting.com or contact Sicilia Bonilla at (800)221-4291 or Sicilia@accrediteddrugtesting.com.
Recently political insiders, and the national media, have reported that President Trump is considering issuing an executive order which would direct the drug enforcement administration to take steps to reschedule marijuana from its current schedule 1 status to potentially schedule 3. While the President may be considering many factors, including potential political benefits, the detrimental effect on public safety, and the ability for the U.S. Department of Transportation to continue to test for marijuana would be adversely affected if marijuana is rescheduled without provisions made that would continue to provide DOT and HHS with the authority to continue testing for THC.
One of the concerns expressed by many drug testing industry leaders has been the fact that rescheduling marijuana from a schedule I drug to a schedule III drug, would potentially prohibit the US Department of Transportation from continuing to include marijuana as one of the drugs tested for safety sensitive employees such as truck drivers, school bus drivers, airline pilots and other regulated transportation industries.
Accredited Drug Testing President James A. Greer, who has over 30 years' experience in the drug and alcohol testing industry, along with being the recent past Chairman of the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association stated,
"While I understand President Trump‘s interest in the rescheduling of marijuana, including potential health benefits and political considerations, the significant negative impact it will have on America’s illegal drug use, and the jeopardizing of public safety and the Nations transportation industry must be considered above all other deliberations. There must be a safety carveout for DOT if any rescheduling of marijuana is considered."
As this issue develops Accredited Drug Testing, along with our other affiliated companies will remain part of the National discussion.
About Accredited Drug Testing - Accredited Drug Testing is one of the largest Nationwide providers of drug and alcohol testing for DOT and non-DOT regulated employers. For more information visit www.accrediteddrugtesting.com or contact Sicilia Bonilla at (800)221-4291 or Sicilia@accrediteddrugtesting.com.
Contact
Accredited Drug Testing Inc.Contact
Sicilia Bonilla
800-221-4291
accrediteddrugtesting.com
Sicilia Bonilla
800-221-4291
accrediteddrugtesting.com
Categories