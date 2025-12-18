Seeking Launches Luxury Digital and Print Platform, Appoints Veteran Editor Leslie Frisbee to Lead Editorial Vision
Seeking announced the launch of a new luxury digital and print editorial platform and the appointment of veteran luxury editor and award-winning journalist Leslie Frisbee-Moeller as Editor. She will lead the brand’s editorial vision as Seeking expands its cultural and storytelling presence for its 4M+ monthly global audience.
Las Vegas, NV, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Seeking today announced it is investing and launching a new luxury digital platform and print publication, and has hired Leslie Frisbee-Moeller, a veteran luxury editor, award-winning journalist, and former editor for Robin Leach, as Editor to lead the editorial vision. In her role, Frisbee-Moeller will oversee and guide the development of the brand’s forthcoming luxury media platform across digital and print.
With more than 4 million monthly visitors, Seeking is entering a defining chapter. The launch of a dedicated editorial arm signals the brand’s commitment to elevating how it informs, inspires, and connects with its global audience.
“Leslie brings a unique blend of editorial authority, creative vision, and cultural insight,” said Seeking Co-CEO Dana Rosewall. “Her voice and experience will enhance the way we tell stories and how we serve the people who trust us for clarity, connection, and perspective.”
Frisbee-Moeller joins Seeking with more than two decades of experience in luxury media. Her career includes serving as editor for the legendary Robin Leach, leading Luxury Magazine, and overseeing multiple titles and brand initiatives as Director of Niche Content at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Her work spans luxury lifestyle, culture, food and wine, travel, real estate, and in-depth features on some of the world’s most influential figures.
An award-winning journalist, editor, and poet, Frisbee-Moeller holds an MA in Creative Writing and serves on the University of North Dakota’s Women in Leadership Advisory Board, where she contributes to storytelling and leadership development for emerging women leaders.
“I’m honored to join Seeking at such a meaningful moment,” said Frisbee-Moeller. “Seeking reaches an audience that’s engaged, curious, and truly global. The opportunity to build a cultured and considered editorial platform that reflects their depth and ambition is exciting. I’m looking forward to working with Dana, Brandon, and the talented team at Seeking to create something thoughtful, modern, and globally resonant.”
“Leslie’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter for us,” said Seeking Co-CEO Brandon Wade. “We’re shaping a global editorial imprint that reflects how people connect, grow, and see themselves in today’s world. Her ability to craft meaningful stories and elevate our communication is exactly what we need as we move into this next phase.”
In her role, Frisbee-Moeller will work closely with teams across Seeking and its parent company, Reflex Media, to build an editorial identity that feels elevated, intentional, and deeply connected. Her leadership will help define content strategy, guide contributor development, and shape Seeking’s long-term presence across digital and print platforms.
About Seeking
Seeking is a leading intentional-dating platform connecting millions of people worldwide who value honesty, clarity, and meaningful connections. With more than 4 million monthly visitors, Seeking continues to expand its role in modern relationship culture through education, community, and inspired content.
About Reflex Media
Reflex Media is a Las Vegas–based technology and media company dedicated to building platforms that foster connection, empowerment, and meaningful experiences. Its portfolio includes leading digital brands, large-scale online communities, and emerging content initiatives.
With more than 4 million monthly visitors, Seeking is entering a defining chapter. The launch of a dedicated editorial arm signals the brand’s commitment to elevating how it informs, inspires, and connects with its global audience.
“Leslie brings a unique blend of editorial authority, creative vision, and cultural insight,” said Seeking Co-CEO Dana Rosewall. “Her voice and experience will enhance the way we tell stories and how we serve the people who trust us for clarity, connection, and perspective.”
Frisbee-Moeller joins Seeking with more than two decades of experience in luxury media. Her career includes serving as editor for the legendary Robin Leach, leading Luxury Magazine, and overseeing multiple titles and brand initiatives as Director of Niche Content at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Her work spans luxury lifestyle, culture, food and wine, travel, real estate, and in-depth features on some of the world’s most influential figures.
An award-winning journalist, editor, and poet, Frisbee-Moeller holds an MA in Creative Writing and serves on the University of North Dakota’s Women in Leadership Advisory Board, where she contributes to storytelling and leadership development for emerging women leaders.
“I’m honored to join Seeking at such a meaningful moment,” said Frisbee-Moeller. “Seeking reaches an audience that’s engaged, curious, and truly global. The opportunity to build a cultured and considered editorial platform that reflects their depth and ambition is exciting. I’m looking forward to working with Dana, Brandon, and the talented team at Seeking to create something thoughtful, modern, and globally resonant.”
“Leslie’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter for us,” said Seeking Co-CEO Brandon Wade. “We’re shaping a global editorial imprint that reflects how people connect, grow, and see themselves in today’s world. Her ability to craft meaningful stories and elevate our communication is exactly what we need as we move into this next phase.”
In her role, Frisbee-Moeller will work closely with teams across Seeking and its parent company, Reflex Media, to build an editorial identity that feels elevated, intentional, and deeply connected. Her leadership will help define content strategy, guide contributor development, and shape Seeking’s long-term presence across digital and print platforms.
About Seeking
Seeking is a leading intentional-dating platform connecting millions of people worldwide who value honesty, clarity, and meaningful connections. With more than 4 million monthly visitors, Seeking continues to expand its role in modern relationship culture through education, community, and inspired content.
About Reflex Media
Reflex Media is a Las Vegas–based technology and media company dedicated to building platforms that foster connection, empowerment, and meaningful experiences. Its portfolio includes leading digital brands, large-scale online communities, and emerging content initiatives.
Contact
SeekingContact
Tiffany Acosta
702-835-6807
https://www.seeking.com/
Tiffany Acosta
702-835-6807
https://www.seeking.com/
Multimedia
Categories